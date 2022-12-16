ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Snow and wind cause poor driving conditions Thursday and Friday

By Ethan Foreman
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland saw some poor driving conditions for Thursday and Friday. This was caused by the combination of snow and wind.

Sioux City didn’t get a lot of snow, but with the wind combined with the snow made for very poor visibility at times. Even with only 1″ being reported at the Sioux City Gateway Airport, this meant that some of the roads, especially locations with open fields saw very slick roads in spots.

Winter Weather: What to know and where to find it

This was even more the case to the north and west where many areas saw 3-6″, particularly along and west of I-29, where visibility was near zero for much of the day on Thursday, even lasting into Friday as well where wind gusts were approaching 50 mph in spots. This includes maximum wind gusts of 45 mph in Sioux City and 51 mph in Sioux Falls, SD reported at the airports.

Snowfall Totals as of Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022

Areas slightly outside of our viewing area got a lot more than that where they had Blizzard Warnings this week. This includes some areas toward Chamberlain, SD getting over a foot of snow, combined with the winds. Areas toward the western parts of South Dakota, just west of the Rapid City area saw 2-4 feet of snow reported in some areas, meaning that we dodged a bullet here in Siouxland and could have been a lot worse.

Unfortunately, the cold, windy, and even at times snowy conditions are not going away any time soon. Temperatures will be staying well below zero for actual temperatures with wind chills possibly between -20° and -40° for much of next week.

KCAU 9 News

