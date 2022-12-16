Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program,” according to a case file reviewed by a local prosecutor. The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal […]
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
neareport.com
Meet NEA’s new district prosecutor-elect, Sonia Fonticiella
In November, Northeast Arkansas elected a new district prosecutor to cover Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. She is Sonia Fonticiella and in January, 2023 she takes over one of the most influential roles in area law enforcement. On December 16, as she was packing up her private...
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
5newsonline.com
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress."
whiterivernow.com
Report on fatal tractor-trailer accident released by state police
More details of a fatal tractor-trailer accident just north of Batesville earlier this month have been released by the Arkansas State Police. According to the state police’s fatality report, an International Harvester driven by Mark A. Spinks, 56, of Concord, was southbound in the outside lane on U.S. Highway 167 on Dec. 6 when it began traveling in a southeast direction and then “crossed the oncoming lanes of traffic and entered the northbound shoulder” before it struck the “ditch/creek embankment” and came to a rest. Spinks was killed in the accident.
Kait 8
FOUND: Crews called to search for man
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
Kait 8
Auto parts store contends with robbery on ‘Super Saturday’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Saturday before Christmas is always known to be busy for retail workers, but an auto parts store is having a more hectic day at their store. A robbery took place around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. at Advanced Auto Parts on Highland in Jonesboro. According...
Kait 8
FUMC senior pastor suspended following second disaffiliation vote
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
neareport.com
Suspect shot his brother after argument, police report says
Jonesboro, Ark. – Some type of dispute between family members ended with one person being shot on Saturday (December 17) in Jonesboro. It happened around 2:45 PM at the 1600-block of Dupwe Drive. Police were dispatched to a shooting. Dequan Smith, 28, suffered the gunshot wound. Officer Garrett Haney observed the bloody wound and applied a tourniquet before the victim was rushed to the hospital. Officers observed what appeared to be an entry wound in the left elbow area with the bullet exiting the inside of the arm, then going inside the skin of his chest and back out.
Kait 8
Paragould man arrested on multiple charges
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 Paragould Police were called to Wayne’s Towing on East Kings Highway. The police received multiple calls of suspicious noises coming from the towing company. Paragould Police arrested a local man, Virgil Wallace after they said he used tools to...
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Kait 8
House damaged in fully-involved fire
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews from multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Bono Monday afternoon. The fire happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at a double-wide trailer located on County Road 328. Bono Police Chief Mike Perrish said despite the huge smoke and flames, the trailer...
KATV
Senior pastor of First United Methodist Church suspended
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Senior Pastor John Miles of the First United Methodist Church has been suspended. The move comes after the FUMC voted during a Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church for a second time, with 635 people voting not to remain a part of UMC.
Kait 8
Church hosts toy giveaway for Christmas
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Greater Vision Church held a toy giveaway on Saturday, December 17. The giveaway was part of as part of “A Greater Vision Christmas”, and it’s the second year the church has held the giveaway. “It’s something that we wanted to do to give...
