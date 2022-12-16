Teen dies a day after being shot in Kalamazoo

A 17-year-old died on Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. The victim, who is from Kalamazoo, was taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries. The victim died Saturday afternoon.

At this time, police have not said what led up to the shooting or have announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

