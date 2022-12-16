ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskeytown, CA

mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelyouman.com

Can You Fish In Three Rivers CA? (Local Rules And Regulations)

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, near the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers is a mystical community where the Middle or Main Fork, the North Fork, and the South Fork of the Kaweah River merge. The river really has two more forks, the Marble and East Forks, which mostly run outside of Three Rivers in adjacent Sequoia National Park. The river starts 12,000 feet up in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Together, the Middle, North, and South form the stunningly magnificent Kaweah Canyon. The Yokuts term “Gaweah,” which means raven or crow, is most likely the source of the name “Kaweah,” which is thought to have Native American origins.
THREE RIVERS, CA
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

Showers kick off an evolving weather week in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cool cloudy weather will be the rule on Sunday from the coast to the Cascades. There is a weak system passing by to the north, which may spread a few scattered showers along the coast and perhaps the northern end of the Willamette Valley. A...
PORTLAND, OR
mercedcountytimes.com

Monarch count surpasses 300,000 butterflies, so far

While preliminary, more than 300,000 monarch butterflies have been reported across 183 overwintering sites in California for The Xerces Society’s Western Monarch Thanksgiving Count. Data are still being submitted for the Thanksgiving Count monitoring period, which ran from Nov. 12 to Dec. 4, and The Xerces Society plans to...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears

Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

Cal-FIRE Release Updated Fire Hazard Map for Public Comment

The Office of the State Fire Marshal this week will begin a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process to update the existing map that captures Fire Hazard Severity Zones, which is a comprehensive map that ranks California’s State Responsibility Area – or rural, unincorporated areas – based on the likelihood different areas will experience wildfire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley

(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

