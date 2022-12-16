Read full article on original website
Tips to prevent bursting pipes ahead of the winter blast
Protecting your home's pipes is very important because it can cause expensive damage to a home if they burst.
Alternative ways to protect your home from incoming arctic blast
HOUSTON — Hardware stores have been busy this week with people trying to prepare for the freeze. If you’re finding many of the supplies you need are now out of stock, there are some alternatives you may already have at home that can help. This week you’ll need...
2022 Arctic blast: How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures
HOUSTON — We are less than 48 hours away from an arctic front making its way to the Houston area. The time to prepare is now. On Monday, we shared tips from plumbers on ways you can protect your pipes from freezing temperatures. Now, we're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Texas Freezes
"Dangerously cold" weather is making its way to Texas this week.
fox26houston.com
Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast
Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.
KFDM-TV
Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak
BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
Houstonians pack stores to hunt for materials to prep homes ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON — After making a stop at the hardware store, Marty Vincent realized that finding items to protect his home from the cold might be tougher than he thought. “I went to Lowe’s first and they just said they don’t have any,” he said. “We’re pretty well set up. We just have a couple of weak areas.”
Arctic blast: How to properly use a space heater, fireplace during hard freeze
HOUSTON — With temps dropping below freezing in the coming days, the main thing on firefighters' minds is heat safety. It has probably been longer than a year since a lot of Texans had to pull out their space heaters and we all know too well that space heaters could lead to house fires if they are not used correctly.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
Expert explains how you can protect your home ahead of an arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Experts are encouraging Southeast Texans to take an upcoming arctic cold front seriously and start preparing as soon as possible. “Button down and get ready,” Henry La Rocca, owner of La Rocca Plumbing, said. The front is expected to bring frigid weather to the area...
spacecityweather.com
How does the forthcoming freeze compare to the Valentine’s Day Arctic blast of 2021?
Good morning. We are now a little more than two days out from an Arctic blast that will bring the Houston region its coldest weather since a deep freeze in February 2021. If you’ll recall, that freeze prompted widespread power outages across the metro area as power plants were taken offline due to improper winterization. For a lot of people, this was miserable. For a more than a few people, it was deadly.
KXII.com
Prepping your car for winter weather
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures are expected to drop as low as eight degrees right before Christmas Eve. Car experts are urging that you check your car to make sure it’s well equipped for freezing temperatures. AAA of Texas’, Daniel Armbruster said, “Before you even go out on the...
How to prepare your home for freezing temperatures, power outages as cold temperatures return to North Texas
DALLAS — Wintry temperatures are moving into North Texas later this week. While this weather event will be nothing like the February 2021 winter storm - where the entire state saw sustained, below-freezing temperatures for more than a week - there is still the chance for power outages caused by the icing over of power lines and tree branches.
spacecityweather.com
A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday
The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Woman Who Survived the 2021 Texas Power Grid Failure Shares Lifesaving Tips
If you lived in Texas during February of 2021, then you remember the brutal winter storm that caused the power grid to fail. This storm led to the deaths of 246 people, with causes ranging from hypothermia to carbon monoxide poisoning. With the polar vortex opening back up and crazy...
KHOU
Tips on protecting your pipes from freezing weather if you're headed out of town
An arctic blast is headed to the Houston area for the Christmas holiday weekend. If you're heading out of town, you're going to want to start prepping your home now.
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather
As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
