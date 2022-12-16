ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

2022 Arctic blast: How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures

HOUSTON — We are less than 48 hours away from an arctic front making its way to the Houston area. The time to prepare is now. On Monday, we shared tips from plumbers on ways you can protect your pipes from freezing temperatures. Now, we're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Protect your pipes ahead of the arctic blast

Pipes in homes all over Texas froze and burst during the winter storm of 2021 resulting in the biggest insurance claim event in the state's history. Phil Hollibaugh with ServiceMaster Restoration and Cleaning shows how to prep your outdoor pipes to avoid a disaster.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Ways to prepare your home ahead of incoming arctic outbreak

BEAUMONT — As the arctic outbreak makes its way to southeast Texas...it's always best to prepare sooner rather than later. Taking precautions now can save your pipes from bursting, and you'll want to ensure that your heater is going to be in good working order when we dip below 32.
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

How does the forthcoming freeze compare to the Valentine’s Day Arctic blast of 2021?

Good morning. We are now a little more than two days out from an Arctic blast that will bring the Houston region its coldest weather since a deep freeze in February 2021. If you’ll recall, that freeze prompted widespread power outages across the metro area as power plants were taken offline due to improper winterization. For a lot of people, this was miserable. For a more than a few people, it was deadly.
HOUSTON, TX
KXII.com

Prepping your car for winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures are expected to drop as low as eight degrees right before Christmas Eve. Car experts are urging that you check your car to make sure it’s well equipped for freezing temperatures. AAA of Texas’, Daniel Armbruster said, “Before you even go out on the...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

A prolonged hard freeze is coming to Houston just ahead of the Christmas holiday

The forecast is now pretty well locked in for this week: We’ll see wet conditions today, followed by three cloudy and not too cold, not too hot days. Then on Thursday, likely during the afternoon or evening hours, temperatures are going to plunge as a very sharp front whips into the area and causes temperatures to plummet. Precautions for a hard freeze, including protecting exposed pipes, plants, pets, and people should be taken ahead of time.
HOUSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WDSU

Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather

As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy