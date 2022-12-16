Read full article on original website
Given their iconic source material — and their respective price tags — it's hardly surprising that Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon" continue to dominate chatter in the realm of blockbuster fantasy series. They are far from the only games in town, of course, with even Amazon and HBO producing other series in the genre. But looking back at their slate of original productions, Netflix has arguably outpaced them both, tackling the fantasy game on several fronts over the years. There have maybe been more misses than hits for the streaming giant in the fantasy game, but few would call "Shadow and Bone" anything but an unmitigated success.
Fans of "The Vampire Diaries" were no strangers to heartbreak throughout the show's run, which spanned from September 10, 2009 to March 10, 2017. "The Vampire Diaries" centers around the supernatural drama in Mystic Falls, Virginia, and the human teenager, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), and the vampire brothers — Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) — vying for her heart.
Contains spoilers for "The Recruit" Season 1, Episode 7 — "I.M.F.T.B.S." Whether it's James Bond or Jason Bourne, spies are one of pop culture's most enduring emblems of cool. The stereotypical spy is slick, suave, and works effortlessly under duress. In other words, the opposite of the naive, White Claw-swilling Owen Hendricks on "The Recruit," which premiered on Netflix on December 16. Hendricks, however — who's played by "Black Adam" star Noah Centineo – will be the first to remind you that he's not a spy. He's a 24-year-old lawyer, having recently graduated from law school to join the CIA. But at the CIA, even a rookie lawyer is wont to dabble in espionage.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Recruit" Netflix's new spy-drama/thriller series "The Recruit" dropped on December 16, 2022, and by most accounts has been nothing but an exciting, thrilling adventure for audiences. The plot follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a newly inducted lawyer for the CIA. He's ready to get to work, but ends up wanting to take back his words when Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), a previous CIA operative, threatens to expose everything unless they help her avoid a prison sentence. Meladzde makes Hendricks' work pretty hard for him, as he's plunged into endless problems and conflicts just because he knows her. He also isn't even supposed to be a spy but is sucked into that world anyway.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the "1923" season premiere. The season premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923" introduced "Yellowstone" fans to a brand new generation of the Dutton family led by the family patriarch Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) — who is hell-bent on protecting the land that his brother, James Dutton (Tim McGraw) settled during the events of "1883."
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Even as the series passes the midway point for its fifth season, "Yellowstone" still seems to be going on strong, at least in the ratings department (via Parrot Analytics). The flagship show remains popular and spin-offs like "1883" and "1923" are also drawing acclaim from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). As the franchise continues to expand outward, it seems like creator Taylor Sheridan may be the secret sauce for success as far as the Paramount Network is concerned.
"Game of Thrones" alumni Joseph Mawle is set to join the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," according to a new article from Variety. The actor played Benjen Stark in the hit HBO series, the younger brother of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and a ranger of the Night's Watch, who goes missing beyond the Wall at the start of Season 1. Mawle joins Paramount Network's "1923" alongside a star-studded cast including Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Brandon Sklenar, as well as fellow "Thrones" actor Jerome Flynn, who played Tyrion Lannister's (Peter Dinklage) sell-sword companion Ser Bronn of the Blackwater.
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" premiered on streaming service Paramount+ in November of 2022, picking up where the original "Criminal Minds" series left off upon its cancellation in February 2020. While the series may be sporting a new subtitle and now exclusive to streaming, showrunner Erica Messer considers "Evolution" to be "Criminal Minds" Season 16, rather than the sort of reboot/sequel that's becoming increasingly popular in major media franchises.
During the D23 Expo in September, Harrison Ford announced that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his final time playing the treasure hunter role (via Variety). "This is it," he said. "I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much." But just because Harrison Ford is done with the role doesn't mean Indy is hanging up his hat and whip for good.
It wasn't long ago that "Justified" ended its run on the FX network, releasing six seasons from 2010 to 2015. The Western crime drama was a massive success for the network, quickly becoming one of its most-watched and critically acclaimed shows. Naturally, FX would want to further capitalize on the show's success, and with the proven success of reviving old series, the network greenlit a sequel miniseries earlier this year.
The investigators, researchers, and coworkers of the Behavioral Analysis Unit have had plenty of time to forge long lasting relationships and friendships. Considering that "Criminal Minds" is currently in Season 16, fans of the show have seen plenty of moments that have forged their favorite characters, and can probably fire off an entire list of their favorite scenes involving "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Will LaMontagne Jr. (Josh Stewart), and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), to just name a few favorites. With well over 300 episodes, "Criminal Minds" fans have an entire catalog to draw from.
Jenna Ortega tackles the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday," a series that's broken viewership records at Netflix. While the series pays homage to the characters fans know and love from "The Addams Family," it also includes new elements that add to their backstory. In this adaptation, Wednesday is a troubled teen headed for Nevermore Academy, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) alma mater that offers shelter to all manner of monsters and outcasts. Wednesday is shown to be sardonic, quick-witted, and mischievous, traits that lead her to get wrapped up in a mystery that threatens the lives of the students at Nevermore. Even though she's busy investigating, Wednesday still has time for a little romance.
This article contains mild spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Episode 7. The untold truth of "Yellowstone" has been told with a pretty hefty country music soundtrack over the years, but Episode 5 of the show's fifth season throws its 10-gallon hat in the ring as one of the most musical episodes of the modern cowboy drama yet. This comes courtesy of real-life country music star Zach Bryan, who appears in the episode as a country fair performer.
Natasha Lyonne is one of the most acclaimed actors of the past decade. She is probably best known for playing the brash and combative Nicky Nichols from the Netflix megahit "Orange is the New Black," which ran from 2013 until 2019 and won four Emmy trophies among its 21 nominations.
While fans spent years enjoying the hijinks of Sheldon Cooper and his friends, one thing that fans at home were never treated to was the cast's flash mobs that they did three different times over the years, breaking into a dance routine at the end of the episode to the surprise and delight of the audience. The most famous one was to the tune of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," in which all of the cast members pretended not to know what was going on until they joined the mob, and supposedly surprised the showrunners.
"Justified" is a unique series that can bring a western flavor into modern times. Based on a short story by famed author Elmore Leonard, the series follows U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) as he returns to the small Kentucky town that he hails from following a controversial shooting while on the job.
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
Actor Brian Geraghty is no stranger to big-budget TV shows, having appeared on "Boardwalk Empire," "Chicago P.D.," and "True Blood," among others. Now, he may be part of the biggest series of his career so far by starring in the Taylor Sheridan creation "1923," a spin-off origin story for "Yellowstone" that streams on Paramount+ on Sundays.
