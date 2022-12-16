ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Local farmer donates half ton of Japanese beef to food bank

By Site staff
 4 days ago

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Families visiting Badger Prairie Needs Network will have fresh meat for the holidays thanks to Darren Kittleson of Generations Beef.

The Mount Horeb farmer donated 1,000 pounds of beef to the organization Friday. The gift couldn’t come at a more critical time as area food pantries are seeing record numbers of households facing food insecurity due to rising prices and inflation.

“We’re so much more than a food pantry. We offer a Saturday meal for the community, and that helps fill the gap on the weekend for meals. We offer legal advocacy, job training, nutrition education, we have social workers from joint forces for families available online and we even have ladies that’ll even mend clothes for people,” Badger Prairie Needs Network director Tracy Burton said.

As inflation has driven up food costs, the need for food assistance has increased dramatically. BPNN is expected to serve 36,000 individuals in 2022, an increase of 84% over the previous year.

Sourcing food has also been a challenge for the organization, which relies on partners like Second Harvest Foodbank and grocers.

