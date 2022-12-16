Read full article on original website
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Eater
Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
Worcester Airport, dancers honor Whitney Houston ahead of movie release
WORCESTER - Whitney Houston has some fans at Worcester Airport."I Wanna Dance with Somebody," the new biopic detailing Houston's rise to fame, stars Naomi Ackie as the famed singer and Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and opens Thursday. Part of the movie was filmed at Worcester Airport.To celebrate the film's release, dancers at Worcester's PZ Dance Academy danced through Worcester Airport on Wednesday, some dressed as airport ground crew, to Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."The Worcester Airport tweeted out the video, adding "We're excited for the opening of @wannadancemovie #IWannaDanceMovie filmed in part at Worcester Regional Airport. It was an honor for us to have #NaomiAckie and other cast + crew on our airport. Thanks @pzdance for this special performance."
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
South Shore resident loses $26,000 in ‘Grandparent Scam’, per police
HINGHAM, Mass. — Residents in a South Shore town are being warned after an elderly woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars on Tuesday. Hingham Police say the 87-year-old resident fell victim to the common “Grandparent Scam,” where the scammers pray on elderly victims, saying their grandchild is in danger.
nbcboston.com
Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
nbcboston.com
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
abc27.com
On this date: Plymouth Rock, or so we’re told
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHTM) — On Dec. 21, 1620, the Pilgrims departed the Mayflower, rowed ashore at what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, and began new lives in the New World. This tale grew into the story we know today, which could best be described as a mix of verifiable facts, facts that (for whatever reason) get left out, and outright mythmaking.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities. Manchester Police say they received a report of animal...
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
Threat of collapse after driver crashes into building in Boston
In Boston, a building was evacuated after a car crashed into the block of stores at 8 Corinth St.
“Something out of a movie”: Water main break causes road to buckle in Roxbury
BOSTON — A water main break in Roxbury flooded roads and caused Saint James St. to buckle Sunday morning. “This is crazy,” said Meagan Hackett, of Roxbury. “It looks like the entire road just shifted!”. Boston fire officials said a 12-inch water main burst around 6:30 a.m....
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
