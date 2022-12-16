ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

Eater

Boston’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

To wrap up the year, Eater Boston polled both local journalists and readers of this site to get their thoughts on the past year in dining: the good, the bad, and the most exciting things still to come in 2023. The results have been collected in the following series of posts. (Check out the full archive here.)
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester Airport, dancers honor Whitney Houston ahead of movie release

WORCESTER - Whitney Houston has some fans at Worcester Airport."I Wanna Dance with Somebody," the new biopic detailing Houston's rise to fame, stars Naomi Ackie as the famed singer and Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and opens Thursday. Part of the movie was filmed at Worcester Airport.To celebrate the film's release, dancers at Worcester's PZ Dance Academy danced through Worcester Airport on Wednesday, some dressed as airport ground crew, to Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."The Worcester Airport tweeted out the video, adding "We're excited for the opening of @wannadancemovie #IWannaDanceMovie filmed in part at Worcester Regional Airport. It was an honor for us to have #NaomiAckie and other cast + crew on our airport. Thanks @pzdance for this special performance."
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!

Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
BOSTON, MA
soultracks.com

Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement

(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Injured After Shooting in Methuen Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts late Wednesday night. Methuen Police say they responded to a report of a bleeding from their leg inside a residence on Pelham Avenue at around 10:56 p.m. After arriving at the scene they found a 17-year-old teen with a...
METHUEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
abc27.com

On this date: Plymouth Rock, or so we’re told

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHTM) — On Dec. 21, 1620, the Pilgrims departed the Mayflower, rowed ashore at what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, and began new lives in the New World. This tale grew into the story we know today, which could best be described as a mix of verifiable facts, facts that (for whatever reason) get left out, and outright mythmaking.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
BOSTON, MA

