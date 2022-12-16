ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 7

me me
3d ago

how about taking responsible for the billions of tax dollars you mishandled from the pandemic unemployment benefits! we never hear about that?

Reply
12
jeff busman
3d ago

packed agenda, you mean how they are going to screw citizens of this state!

Reply
9
Related
mibiz.com

‘WE’RE PRAGMATISTS’: Whitmer, Gilchrist outline 2023 policy goals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are gearing up for a second four-year term in Lansing that comes with a new advantage in a Democratic-led Legislature. Both say this opens new possibilities on a range of issues, but they also maintain that they’re “pragmatists” and pledge to work with Republicans. In an interview with MiBiz last week, Whitmer and Gilchrist discussed their priorities on a range of topics, including tax reform, right to work, housing and economic development.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer vetoed more than any governor over 4 years

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed more veto letters in her first four years in office than any Michigan governor in at least 100 years, and that's before she takes action on any of the 55 remaining lame duck bills. Whitmer has signed 143 veto letters (including line item vetoes) as of Thursday, and she insinuated on Wednesday that more may be on the way. MIRS has learned that her team told lawmakers that unless a presidential primary bill was among the lame duck bills sent to her, any non-negotiated bill sent to her would not survive. "If you're not negotiating.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’

Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Excellence in Education: Jill Ford

This week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Jill Ford from Grand Ledge Public Schools. “She's a hard worker. I've seen her put in a lot of hours after school investing in her children. She's respected by her peers. She's a leader amongst her peers and has an excellent reputation,” Ford’s nominator writes.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
awesomemitten.com

13 Charming Michigan Holiday Movies to Watch for Christmas

One of Michigan’s more affectionate nicknames is “Water-Winter Wonderland” because it has one of the most visually stunning landscapes during wintertime. That also makes it one of the best places to film holiday movies!. Surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes (Michigan, Erie, Superior, and Huron),...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Michigan

Michigan is an excellent place for outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy the natural beauty that it has to offer. From its vast lakes and rivers to its rolling hills and lush forests, the state of Michigan provides a variety of outdoor activities for everyone to enjoy. But like other states in the American mid-west, Michigan is also home to some exceptionally frigid weather, and the coldest place in Michigan is no exception.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy