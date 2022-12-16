Read full article on original website
Nebraska softball adds former Buena Vista head coach to staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska softball has announced the addition of Mandie Nocita to the coaching staff. Nocita will be the Director of Video Technology and Analytics for the Huskers after spending the last eight years as the Buena Vista head coach. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Men's College Basketball (12/20): Huskers, Bulldogs grab wins in Lincoln
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Drake were both winners in Lincoln on Tuesday in regional men’s college basketball. Nebraska (7-6): Nebraska took a 75-65 win over Queens (9-3), getting a game-high 16 points from Sam Griesel. Derrick Walker Jr. pitched in 13 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Juwan Gary added 11 points and seven boards. Emmanuel Bandoumel also scored in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds.
St. Albert announces hiring of Woods as head football coach
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert has announced the hiring of Donnie Woods as its new head football coach. Woods, a native of Tampa, Florida, is a former three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Maryland and has coached in Council Bluffs since 2009. Woods helped start the...
Nebraska's Markowski named Big Ten Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska women's basketball player Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten Player of the Week. Markowski accounted for a career-high 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Huskers in a 66-39 win over Wyoming on Sunday. View the full release from Nebraska here.
Glenwood alum Sanders named BlueBloods 2nd Team All-American
(Brookings) -- South Dakota State defensive lineman and Glenwood alum Caleb Sanders was named a Second Team FCS All-American on Monday. Sanders totaled 36 tackles, 9.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks for the Jackrabbits this season. Northern Iowa's Benny Sapp II (DB) was a second-team selection. View the full choices...
4-star safety Stewart chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed a commitment from safety Rahmir Stewart on Sunday. Stewart -- a 3-star prospect from Philadelphia -- chose the Huskers over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor and others. Stewart is the 17th known commit for the Huskers' 2023 class.
Led by four-senior starting group, Atlantic girls off to best start in years
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball is off to one of its best starts in years, and Coach Dan Vargason’s squad is doing it behind a four-senior starting lineup with plenty of experience. “We’re pleased to be sitting at 6-3,” Vargason told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “We’re...
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Riverside on three-game win streak, building momentum
(Oakland) -- Riverside girls basketball is off to a solid start to the season and riding a three-game win streak. A string of victories over Missouri Valley, Audubon and Red Oak has pushed the Bulldogs (4-3) above .500 for the first time this season. “The kids are just having fun...
Treynor alums leading Briar Cliff's successful season
(KMAland) -- The inseparable combo of Madelyn Deitchler and Konnor Sudmann lead the way for the Briar Cliff women's basketball program thus far. Five years ago, the pair made Treynor one of the most dominant teams in KMAland. Now, they're helping Briar Cliff post a 9-4 start. "We've had a...
Sharon Bruning, 79, of Villisca, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 6:30 PM. Memorials: Villisca Food Pantry-Villisca, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may...
Dorothy C. Hensen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dorothy passed away on Saturday evening, December 17, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Open visitation with no family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th at Roland Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed and a link...
Amelia (Amy) Cooper, 81, Villisca, Iowa
Service: FuneralName: Amelia CooperPronunciation…
Project 2022: Carbon pipeline project debate
(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In today's report, we move from one controversial topic another, as we look at the raging debate over carbon pipeline projects. Your...
Wind chill warning Wednesday night to Saturday in KMAland
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills later this week. The weather service in Valley, Nebraska says a wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Nebraska City council awards street project contracts
(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
Patrol, Fremont County law enforcement set to conduct 'High Five' initiative Wednesday
(Sidney) -- Law enforcement agencies in Fremont County are holding this month's portion of a recently introduced state initiative to increase seatbelt usage later this week. The Iowa State Patrol announced that they, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, will be holding its second installment of the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project" on Wednesday. The county is one of five throughout the state to be selected for the initiative after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault says the initiative looks to bring the respective county's seatbelt usage closer to the state average.
Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral...
