(Sidney) -- Law enforcement agencies in Fremont County are holding this month's portion of a recently introduced state initiative to increase seatbelt usage later this week. The Iowa State Patrol announced that they, along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, will be holding its second installment of the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project" on Wednesday. The county is one of five throughout the state to be selected for the initiative after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Patrol District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault says the initiative looks to bring the respective county's seatbelt usage closer to the state average.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO