The short-handed Indiana Hoosiers were missing its top two scores, Xavier Johnson out with a foot injury, and Trayce Jackson-Davis out for "precautionary reasons," as they faced Elon on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Race Thompson had 18 points, and Jalen Hood-Schifino contributed 17 points...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO