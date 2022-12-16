Read full article on original website
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A public library — but on wheels. Called “The Mobile Library,” Coastal Plains Regional Library System is bringing all of its services to the underserved. Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner are the six counties the mobile library serves. Several residents...
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
Albany motorcycle club hosts Christmas giveaway
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Viper Unit Motorcycle Club revved its engines up once again to give back to the community. Sunday, they gave food to families in Albany and surrounding counties. Since it’s the holiday season, they also surprised families with toys and gifts. “I’m very thankful that...
Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas. The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
When police arrived at the home, they say they found a victim sitting in a car giving pressure to a wound on her chest. WALB News 10 was given copies of video showing the altercation before and after when the trooper pulled out the taser. Radiation treatment helping some patients...
Albany coat drive continues as near-record low temperatures approach
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frigid temperatures in next week’s forecast are creating concern amongst South Georgia families who don’t have winter coats to keep them warm. Sunday morning was the first freeze in a month. Later this week into the Christmas holiday, it’s going to get even colder. Temperatures could get below 20 degrees in Albany for the first time since January 2015. Local coat drives have stepped in to fill that need for families.
‘Keeping the spirit alive’: Thomasville Toys for Tots gives back to over 300 families
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - December is known for Christmas lights, ugly Christmas sweaters and, of course, toys. The national initiative Toys for Tots is growing in Thomasville and filling a void for families in need of gifts to put under their Christmas trees. You’ve seen it before. That red train...
GoFundMe started for 4-year-old boy who died in the Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A GoFundMe was created for the 4-year-old boy who died after falling into the Flint River on Dec. 11. Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was discovered three hours after he fell in while fishing with his family. So far over $2,000 has been raised through...
Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
County Commission and Humane Society go head to head with new funding contract
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Humane Society is at risk of losing its contract with the county after months of negotiations have deadlocked. Humane society director Chandler Giddes says negotiations began back in June when the humane society presented commissioners with a funding proposal for the next 10-year contract. However, the two parties failed to come to an agreement.
Radiation treatment helping some patients suffering from seasonal depression in south Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - AR Psychiatric and Counseling Center (ARPCC) in south Georgia is using a magnetic stimulation treatment to ease and treat those experiencing different forms of depression. ARPCC is a private mental health facility. They have a staff of psychiatrists, licensed clinical social workers, licensed marriage and family...
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 5 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
Arctic air dives in for a holiday chill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a brief lull from the rainy weather, another round arrived this afternoon spreading across #SGA. Evening rain gradually ends around midnight. Otherwise seasonably cold as lows drop into the low 40s. Cloudy and dry with cool low-mid 50s tomorrow which is the first day of...
APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
Rain through tomorrow, frigid air Friday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nice start to the holiday week with abundant sunshine and pleasantly cool 50s and 60s. Through the evening conditions rapidly change as clouds thicken and rain becomes likely through tomorrow. Tuesday wet and cool with highs upper 40s. Rain wraps up Tuesday night. Briefly drier Wednesday...
