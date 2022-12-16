Read full article on original website
Asian shares mixed as recession worries temper Wall St gains
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a modestly higher close on Wall Street as concerns over pressures on global growth tempered gains in the absence of major data releases. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2%, to 26,395.49, a day after the...
Marketmind: Questions after the storm
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. A day after the Bank of Japan's bombshell and things are looking a little steadier. Most Asian share markets and U.S. stock futures are up, and the Nikkei down only modestly.
Wells Fargo fined $3.7 billion over consumer law violations
Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.
South Korea predicts lower 2023 GDP growth, vows to support exporters
SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's economic growth next year will slow to 1.6% from an estimated 2.5% this year as the world economy loses momentum and pent-up domestic consumption after COVID-19 curbs were lifted fades, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
No. 3: China Lockdowns Dent Luxury Spending, Brands Look Beyond Pandemic
The Chinese fashion and luxury market has had a rough year. Waves of strict lockdowns throughout 2022, especially the two-month-long one in Shanghai, wreaked havoc on fashion spending. More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York In the six months that ended June 30, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it saw significant gains in Europe and the U.S. but experienced “severe double-digit declines” in China. Kering Group, whose sales rose 23 percent year-over-year in the first half, concluded that the Chinese market was...
