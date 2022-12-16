ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Asian shares mixed as recession worries temper Wall St gains

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a modestly higher close on Wall Street as concerns over pressures on global growth tempered gains in the absence of major data releases. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2%, to 26,395.49, a day after the...
Marketmind: Questions after the storm

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. A day after the Bank of Japan's bombshell and things are looking a little steadier. Most Asian share markets and U.S. stock futures are up, and the Nikkei down only modestly.
No. 3: China Lockdowns Dent Luxury Spending, Brands Look Beyond Pandemic

The Chinese fashion and luxury market has had a rough year. Waves of strict lockdowns throughout 2022, especially the two-month-long one in Shanghai, wreaked havoc on fashion spending. More from WWDEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New York In the six months that ended June 30, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it saw significant gains in Europe and the U.S. but experienced “severe double-digit declines” in China. Kering Group, whose sales rose 23 percent year-over-year in the first half, concluded that the Chinese market was...

