The Chinese fashion and luxury market has had a rough year. Waves of strict lockdowns throughout 2022, especially the two-month-long one in Shanghai, wreaked havoc on fashion spending. In the six months that ended June 30, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said it saw significant gains in Europe and the U.S. but experienced "severe double-digit declines" in China. Kering Group, whose sales rose 23 percent year-over-year in the first half, concluded that the Chinese market was...

31 MINUTES AGO