You can stay in the ‘world’s largest’ wine bottle for $40

By Hannah Frishberg
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABErL_0jlS4prB00

Here’s some booze you can use: This carafe isn’t meant for drinking, but sleeping.

An enormous, 28-foot-long by 11-foot-wide wine bottle is now available to be booked for a stay in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, India. As for the price, it’s on par with a decent bottle of vino — $40 a night.

The “world’s largest wine bottle,” as it’s been dubbed, is only a dark red exterior: Inside, there’s a whole house, featuring three bedrooms, an aquarium and a bamboo hut containing a dining hall, Jam Press reported.

The first of the bedrooms has red, arched walls to match the facade, while the second bedroom is equipped with a full wall display of light-up beer bottles. The third bedroom is more or less not noteworthily kitschy, according to Jam Press, which deems it ideal “for the less adventurous guests.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14f6Pe_0jlS4prB00
The facade lights up at night.
Jam Press/Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBpnL_0jlS4prB00
An aerial view of the unique abode.
Jam Press/Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TNe2_0jlS4prB00
The bottle hotel’s dining hall is located inside a bamboo hut.
Jam Press/Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maB5x_0jlS4prB00
A night’s rent is on par with the cost of a decent bottle of red.
Jam Press/Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syCwb_0jlS4prB00
A thematically appropriate bedroom.
Jam Press/Airbnb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyWDr_0jlS4prB00
The rental has three bedrooms.
Jam Press/Airbnb

Meanwhile, in Mexico’s Baja California, another giant decanter is pitching itself as “a wine lover’s dream come to life!”

The “Botella de vino GIGANTE” (giant bottle of wine in English) will run winos $114 a night and can accommodate up to two guests at a time. There’s a “quaint living room,” a full ground-floor bathroom and, up a spiral staircase, a full-sized bed on the top floor, its Airbnb advertises .

The shape does hold some local significance here. “90% of wine produced in Mexico comes from our valley,” the Airbnb listing states of the rural, El Porvenir area. Perhaps spending a night inside a symbolic representation of this fact will help spread awareness of it.

Looking for an eccentric hotel alternative that’s nonalcoholic? Perhaps this six-ton, $200-a-night short-term rental potato , $400 a night hobbit hole , Hawaiian tree house or converted fire lookout will suffice.

