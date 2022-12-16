Read full article on original website
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
Collision During Pursuit Of Carjacking Suspects Leaves Person In Critical Condition
FREMONT (BCN) A juvenile was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle Sunday in Fremont and leaving a person in critical condition from a crash while fleeing, police said. The carjacking occurred at a store on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road at 5:08 p.m. Multiple suspects confronted a female victim in...
Apartment Fire Caused By Construction Accident Monday Left 30 Displaced
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A fire apparently caused by a construction-related accident on Monday left about 30 people displaced at an apartment complex in San Rafael, fire officials said. The San Rafael Fire Department on Tuesday released more details about the fire that was reported around 2:35 p.m. Monday at the...
Woman Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash In Oakland Hills
OAKLAND (BCN) A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement and went down an embankment, according to police.
Fire Crews Fight Residential Fire On Castro Street, Public Asked To Avoid Area
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco firefighters advised the public to avoid the area of 1150 Castro St. Wednesday morning, as they fight a residential fire. The fire broke out at a three-story house at about 4:38 a.m. and spread to all three floors, according to a statement from the fire department.
3 Injured In 2 Weekend Shootings
OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police are investigating two shootings that left three injured over the weekend. Two people were wounded around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in the Hoover Foster neighborhood of West Oakland. Police were alerted to the shootings by the city's gunshot detection system....
Rain On The Way To Bay Area After Christmas
The National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday that rain is on the way to the Bay Area, though the region may have to wait until after Christmas. The weather service's Sacramento office said a weak system will pass through Northern California on Thursday night and early Friday with light rain and snow amounts in the mountains. Dry and mild conditions with periods of Central Valley fog are expected through the holiday weekend.
Sfpd Officer Sentenced To Jail For Robbery Of Pharmacy Last Year
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has been sentenced to a term in jail after pleading no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday. Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of...
39-Year-Old Man Stabbed Following Late Night Dispute
A 39-year-old man was stabbed in Stockton Tuesday night following a dispute, police said. Police said the victim and two suspects were in the 1200 block of North California Street in the city's Civic District when they had a disagreement. The two suspects allegedly stabbed the man and fled the...
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Castro Valley
Alameda County firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Castro Valley. The fire was reported at 11:01 a.m. in the 2800 block of Sydney Way. The county Fire Department is advising people to avoid the area while firefighters work to put out the blaze. Copyright © 2022 Bay...
3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In East Bay
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 8:34 a.m. and was centered 2 kilometers northeast of San Leandro. No other details were immediately available. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express...
The Daily 12-19-22 Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in SF
ALAMEDA (BCN) Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 18, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, with a black tank top and black biker shorts, according to Alameda police.
Post-Christmas storm could soak Bay Area with 2 inches of rain
Wet, unsettled weather returns to the Bay Area after the holiday weekend.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Marijuana Distribution Charges
SAN JOSE (BCN) A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The first...
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Downtown San Francisco restaurant Bluestem is closing after 11 years
The restaurant's last day of service will be on Christmas Eve.
