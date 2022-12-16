Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville went off the air in May 2021 after he was recorded slurring his words and abruptly left mid-broadcast with no explanation. A spokesperson for the station later said that he left the air to “focus on his health.” The celebrated anchor returned to his post at “The Ten O’Clock News on KTVU” that August without addressing his sudden exit, but was suspended indefinitely a month later after disagreements with the station over coverage. That November, Somerville told the Bay Area News Group he was “never going to anchor” at KTVU again. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash the following month, according to the Oakland Police Department. Now, almost a year later, Somerville publicly opened up about the arrest and his exit from KTVU.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO