Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Salvation Army opens Christmas toy shop for kids
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Salvation Army is opening a new toy shop to help make sure kids have a gift under the Christmas tree this year. FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
Fox 19
Last chance to visit Santa at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Santa is in town and there’s still time to see him at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens before he heads to the North Pole this weekend. “Kids and animals look forward to seeing Santa every year during PNC Festival of Lights,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Some first-time Santa visitors get a little shy around him, and that was the case with baby hippo Fritz when the big man dropped off presents for the hippos last week. The other hippos, elephants, red pandas, and Rico the porcupine happily tore into their gifts.”
Hundreds of kids to receive toys during giveaway
The YANI Collective is a group of individuals who help the community in different ways. The group started in Peoria, IL.
Fox 19
Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver. “It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe. Wolfe...
WLWT 5
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Find Your Morning Mojo at These Local Breakfast Spots
The best part of waking up isn’t coffee. It’s having a breakfast sandwich from one of these local gems. Get in line early and hope you’ll make it to this mobile breakfast bistro in time to grab the tamagoyaki style eggs (Japanese rolled omelette) served on a brioche bun. Sharp cheddar cheese, caramelized onion aioli, and sriracha ketchup make it worth the wait.
Fox 19
Citygate Church gives 550 bikes, 600 toys to Tri-State children
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Citygate Church is spreading holiday cheer this season by giving toys and bikes to families in need for their annual Toy and Bike Giveaway Sunday. The church hosted the event at both Lebanon and Forest Park locations. Citygate says they understand that the past couple of years have...
Fox 19
Amber Alert active for twin boy, other twin found safe at Dayton airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A statewide Amber Alert remains active across Ohio for one of two 5-month-old twin baby boys abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the infants was found at Dayton International Airport before 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. State and local authorities have not said which twin was located.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Importance of preventative care for women
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An annual wellness exam is an essential part of keeping up with a woman’s gynecological health. In this 19 For a Cure, hear about the preventative care every woman should be seeking. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
wvxu.org
Cincy's new police chief talks having more officers on patrol, more women on the force and boosting morale
New Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says reallocating personnel is one way she hopes to relieve stress on officers in the understaffed department. "We're going to dig down deep in the department, find out where all the bodies are assigned, find out where some duplication of work is being done, and try to diminish that duplication," Theetge told WVXU. "And at the end of it, hopefully it reaps additional bodies to put out on patrol. The uniformed officers that are answering the first line calls for service, they need to be shored up first and foremost."
WKRC
Shots fired in Westwood, two victims wounded
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women are wounded after shots were fired in Westwood Sunday morning. The shots were reportedly fired shortly before 11am. Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Both are expected to survive. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder
A man sentenced to death for a1994 murder in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
