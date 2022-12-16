New Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge says reallocating personnel is one way she hopes to relieve stress on officers in the understaffed department. "We're going to dig down deep in the department, find out where all the bodies are assigned, find out where some duplication of work is being done, and try to diminish that duplication," Theetge told WVXU. "And at the end of it, hopefully it reaps additional bodies to put out on patrol. The uniformed officers that are answering the first line calls for service, they need to be shored up first and foremost."

