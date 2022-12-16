ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Lynde Greenhouse Credits Community for Christmas Comeback

There are few things more synonymous with Christmas decor than poinsettias. “The poinsettias give you that pop of color,” said Evan Atkinson, the retail manager of Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove. “You’ve got the bright reds, you’ve got the variegated ones, white ones, there’s so many options.”
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Brooklyn Park City Employees Decorate for the Holidays

Brooklyn Park city employees had competition to decorate their departments for the holidays. Some called the competition friendly; others called it fierce. Organizer Josie Thao called it fun. With entries like “Barbie on Holiday in Malibu” and “The Island of Misfit (Toys),” entries were creative and festive. Thao said the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Crystal Small Businesses Brace for Last-Minute Shoppers, Winter Storm

The pending winter storm could impact travel plans and holiday shopping too. While some will see business go up, others are worried what it could do to their bottom line. At Nokomis Shoe Shop, the family-run business has been a staple in Crystal since 2003. Thanks to Mother Nature, the store has seen a good holiday shopping season.
CRYSTAL, MN
Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness

City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Brooklyn Park Hosts Hmong New Year Celebration

The cities of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park joined MN Zej Zog to host a Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday. The event is especially important to local Hmong-Americans. The Twin Cities metro is home to the largest concentration of Hmong in the United States. Brooklyn Center | Brooklyn Park.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
The Reeve Lakeside Apartments Now Open in Robbinsdale

There is a new option for renters who dream of lakeside living in the city. The Reeve Lakeside Apartment complex in Robbinsdale recently opened its doors to tenants. The 118 unit building sits on the banks of Lower Twin Lake and comes loaded with amenities. “We have a nice indoor...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Newsmakers: Hennepin Co. Commissioner Kevin Anderson talks about Hwy. 610, Broadband

Hennepin County commissioner Kevin Anderson authored an amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County budget for the final funding of $4.25 million for Trunk Highway 610. The final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate-94 and Minnesota Truck Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares. It also realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and 610. This corridor is a significant roadway for freight, connects workers to businesses and and will make life more convenient for residents in the region.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Park Center Boys Basketball Pursues Another Title

The Park Center boys basketball team won its first state title last season, capturing the class AAAA crown. With a mostly new team this winter, they aren’t resting on the “defending champ” label. The top-ranked Pirates are off to a 5-0 start that includes Saturday’s win over...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Cooper Boys Basketball Falls to DeLaSalle

After two wins to open the season, the Cooper boys basketball team lost 73-66 to longtime power DeLaSalle Friday. It’s the first meeting as members of the Tri-Metro Conference for the Hawks and Islanders in boys basketball. Cooper joined the conference this school year. After the Islanders went up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

