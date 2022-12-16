Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Lynde Greenhouse Credits Community for Christmas Comeback
There are few things more synonymous with Christmas decor than poinsettias. “The poinsettias give you that pop of color,” said Evan Atkinson, the retail manager of Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove. “You’ve got the bright reds, you’ve got the variegated ones, white ones, there’s so many options.”
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park City Employees Decorate for the Holidays
Brooklyn Park city employees had competition to decorate their departments for the holidays. Some called the competition friendly; others called it fierce. Organizer Josie Thao called it fun. With entries like “Barbie on Holiday in Malibu” and “The Island of Misfit (Toys),” entries were creative and festive. Thao said the...
ccxmedia.org
Crystal Small Businesses Brace for Last-Minute Shoppers, Winter Storm
The pending winter storm could impact travel plans and holiday shopping too. While some will see business go up, others are worried what it could do to their bottom line. At Nokomis Shoe Shop, the family-run business has been a staple in Crystal since 2003. Thanks to Mother Nature, the store has seen a good holiday shopping season.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center’s Circle Series Highlights Community Wellness
City leaders and community groups in Brooklyn Center are joining forces to address community wellness. The BC Circle Series is an in-person public forum where residents and business owners can talk about the issues most affecting them. LaToya Turk, Brooklyn Center Community Prevention, Health and Safety Manager, helped launch the...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hosts Hmong New Year Celebration
The cities of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park joined MN Zej Zog to host a Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday. The event is especially important to local Hmong-Americans. The Twin Cities metro is home to the largest concentration of Hmong in the United States. Brooklyn Center | Brooklyn Park.
ccxmedia.org
Safety Measures Offered for ‘Challenging’ Maple Grove Intersection
There’s a plan to bring more safety measures to an intersection in Maple Grove that has a high number of traffic crashes. The intersection of Elm Creek Boulevard and Hemlock Lane is one that engineers call “challenging.”. “We looked from 2019 to 2021, there were 47 crashes during...
ccxmedia.org
The Reeve Lakeside Apartments Now Open in Robbinsdale
There is a new option for renters who dream of lakeside living in the city. The Reeve Lakeside Apartment complex in Robbinsdale recently opened its doors to tenants. The 118 unit building sits on the banks of Lower Twin Lake and comes loaded with amenities. “We have a nice indoor...
ccxmedia.org
Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – December 19, 2022
Update to the community from the Mayor with information from multiple departments within the city. To connect with the city website go to https://www.newhopemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
After 20-plus Years, Two Maple Grove Council Members Attend Final Meeting
Maple Grove City Council members Karen Jaeger and Phil Leith attended their last council meeting on Monday night. Each has served on the council or city commissions for more than 20 years. Jaeger never missed a council meeting or a DARE graduation in her 24 years. “When you came to...
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: Hennepin Co. Commissioner Kevin Anderson talks about Hwy. 610, Broadband
Hennepin County commissioner Kevin Anderson authored an amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County budget for the final funding of $4.25 million for Trunk Highway 610. The final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate-94 and Minnesota Truck Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares. It also realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and 610. This corridor is a significant roadway for freight, connects workers to businesses and and will make life more convenient for residents in the region.
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Boys Basketball Pursues Another Title
The Park Center boys basketball team won its first state title last season, capturing the class AAAA crown. With a mostly new team this winter, they aren’t resting on the “defending champ” label. The top-ranked Pirates are off to a 5-0 start that includes Saturday’s win over...
ccxmedia.org
Cooper Boys Basketball Falls to DeLaSalle
After two wins to open the season, the Cooper boys basketball team lost 73-66 to longtime power DeLaSalle Friday. It’s the first meeting as members of the Tri-Metro Conference for the Hawks and Islanders in boys basketball. Cooper joined the conference this school year. After the Islanders went up...
Comments / 0