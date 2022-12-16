Hennepin County commissioner Kevin Anderson authored an amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County budget for the final funding of $4.25 million for Trunk Highway 610. The final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate-94 and Minnesota Truck Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares. It also realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and 610. This corridor is a significant roadway for freight, connects workers to businesses and and will make life more convenient for residents in the region.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO