Read full article on original website
Related
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public
Vermont State University trustees approved an $80,000 deal to sell WWLR 91.5 to Vermont Public, which will add the station to its 24-hour classical music network. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public.
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
mynbc5.com
Green Mountain Power triples lineworkers in response to power outages
HARTFORD, Vt. — Green Mountain Power tripled its line workers following this weekend’s nor’easter that theft thousands without power. The utility company said it’ll keep those additional workers around as we look ahead to another potentially major storm by the end of the week. At the...
WCAX
Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system
Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk...
WCAX
Straight to the ballot? New push get issues in front of Burlington voters faster
Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk...
mynbc5.com
Powerful storm to bring wind, rain and snow in Vermont, New York this weekend
Another winter storm will impact our region this coming weekend, but unlike the last one, rain, wind and freezing conditions on roadways will be the biggest headache for drivers heading out on their holiday travels. The storm will start as a snowy mix on Thursday night, but will quickly turn...
WCAX
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage
Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk...
WCAX
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s...
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters - clipped version
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. Vermont hydro dams could help keep New England safe in coming winters. Morristown’s three hydroelectric dams could help keep the lights on in New England in the coming winters.
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
WCAX
Vt. broadband leaders push for extension to challenge FCC coverage map
RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters don’t have access to adequate broadband but a recent FCC map rendition claims the state is 98% covered. The state is hoping people to refute this claim, saying Vermont is missing out on millions of need-based dollars granted to improve connectivity. The Vermont...
WCAX
Make-A-Wish brings child to 'north pole' in Vermont to meet Santa
Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. Vermont hydro dams could help keep New England safe in coming winters. Morristown’s three hydroelectric dams could help keep the lights on in New England in the coming winters.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
WCAX
Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say the state has collected $329,231 in excise tax revenue in the nearly two months since the state’s retail cannabis marketplace opened, a sign the industry is already having an economic impact. “I bought me a pre-roll and an eighth of some Afghani,”...
WCAX
Tuesday Weathercast
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
WCAX
Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont. To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.
WCAX
Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Vermonters gathered Tuesday to light the menorah on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont officials say the state has collected $329,231 in excise tax revenue in the...
WCAX
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
WCAX
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. For consumers who don’t want to smoke, edibles might be the way to go. I caught up with one manufacturer moving away from the typical gummy and into something with a bit more crunch.
Comments / 0