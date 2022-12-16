ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

Please, change the new Vermont Public name

The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
WCAX

Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system

Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing.
WCAX

Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage

Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing.
WCAX

Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont

Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit.
mychamplainvalley.com

Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm

7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
WCAX

Vt. broadband leaders push for extension to challenge FCC coverage map

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters don’t have access to adequate broadband but a recent FCC map rendition claims the state is 98% covered. The state is hoping people to refute this claim, saying Vermont is missing out on millions of need-based dollars granted to improve connectivity. The Vermont...
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
WCAX

Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say the state has collected $329,231 in excise tax revenue in the nearly two months since the state’s retail cannabis marketplace opened, a sign the industry is already having an economic impact. “I bought me a pre-roll and an eighth of some Afghani,”...
WCAX

Tuesday Weathercast

Operation Santa's Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting.
WCAX

Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont

Vermonters gathered Tuesday to light the menorah on the Statehouse lawn in Montpelier. Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track.
WCAX

Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow

Operation Santa's Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting.
WCAX

How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Since Vermont’s recreational pot shops started opening on Oct. 1, more and more products are joining the market. For consumers who don’t want to smoke, edibles might be the way to go. I caught up with one manufacturer moving away from the typical gummy and into something with a bit more crunch.
