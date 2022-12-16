Read full article on original website
Ober Mountain opens slopes for the season
New ownership and a name change are just a few new things at Ober Mountain for the 2022-2023 ski season. WATE's Kristen Gallant stopped on the first day of the season to learn more.
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads
TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road.
Youth Villages gets boost in time for the holidays
Youth Villages got a $2,000 donation from Exit Realty Pros.
Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville
Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre.
The Importance of Colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early.
Record 353 guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that officers in Tennessee airports discovered 353 firearms at security checkpoints this year, more than double the total found in 2018.
Young-Williams receives $15K donation
Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership.
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished
An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested permission to demolish the nearly 100-year-old building.
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
Winter Weather Checklist
Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe.
Knoxville teen speaks out at commission meeting following McAlister’s incident with deputies
The 15-year-old who was fired from her job after a social media post claimed she refused service at a deli to three Knox County deputies on Nov. 21 has spoken out in a commission meeting.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
What Knoxville’s homeless shelters say they need ahead of freezing weather
With winter weather bringing freezing temperatures throughout the next week, the cold will affects everyone, especially those who are homeless this holiday season.
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary pause"
The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center says that it is a temporary pause, and that they lost so many staff members, it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
Discover the Coldest Place in Tennessee
Is a beautiful mixture of rolling mountains and grassy fields, but it can get pretty cold in some places! Today, we are going to take a look at the Volunteer State in order to learn the coldest place as well as the coldest temperature ever recorded. Although most people don’t think of Tennessee as a cold place, these stats may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started and discover the coldest place in Tennessee (plus a few other interesting things)!
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Drag show at Tennessee Theatre puts spotlight on age limits
'A Drag Show Christmas' performance at the Tennessee Theatre has brought age limits at drag shows into the spotlight.
