Ober Mountain opens slopes for the season

New ownership and a name change are just a few new things at Ober Mountain for the 2022-2023 ski season. WATE's Kristen Gallant stopped on the first day of the season to learn more.
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads

TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road.
Youth Villages gets boost in time for the holidays

Youth Villages got a $2,000 donation from Exit Realty Pros.
Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville

Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre.
The Importance of Colonoscopies

Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early.
Record 353 guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that officers in Tennessee airports discovered 353 firearms at security checkpoints this year, more than double the total found in 2018.
Young-Williams receives $15K donation

Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership.
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished

An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested permission to demolish the nearly 100-year-old building.
Winter Weather Checklist

Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe.
Only shelter for Middle TN teenagers on "temporary pause"

The only shelter in all of middle Tennessee for teenagers suddenly closed its doors in the middle of the holiday season. The C.E.O. at Oasis Center says that it is a temporary pause, and that they lost so many staff members, it was no longer safe to operate the shelter.
Discover the Coldest Place in Tennessee

Is a beautiful mixture of rolling mountains and grassy fields, but it can get pretty cold in some places! Today, we are going to take a look at the Volunteer State in order to learn the coldest place as well as the coldest temperature ever recorded. Although most people don’t think of Tennessee as a cold place, these stats may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started and discover the coldest place in Tennessee (plus a few other interesting things)!
