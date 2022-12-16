ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox refused to bring back one of their own

The catcher spot is a black hole for the Boston Red Sox at this point. Right now, the Red Sox have two catchers on their 40 man roster. Reese McGuire is the presumed starter at the position with Conner Wong as his backup. The free agent market is just about barren as Gary Sanchez is the top catcher available. The Blue Jays are expected to trade a catcher, but it is highly unlikely that they would want to deal with the Red Sox. It is not a position that the Red Sox would want to be in.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with

The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Did Yankees troll Jon Heyman with Aaron Judge contract tweet?

After a nearly two-week delay (some of which was Hawaii-related, some of which just seemed unnecessary), the New York Yankees have officially announced that they’ve re-signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year deal through the 2031 season. Very refreshing tweet to read, especially on the day Carlos Correa’s press conference...
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season

The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
