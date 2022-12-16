Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
Boston Red Sox refused to bring back one of their own
The catcher spot is a black hole for the Boston Red Sox at this point. Right now, the Red Sox have two catchers on their 40 man roster. Reese McGuire is the presumed starter at the position with Conner Wong as his backup. The free agent market is just about barren as Gary Sanchez is the top catcher available. The Blue Jays are expected to trade a catcher, but it is highly unlikely that they would want to deal with the Red Sox. It is not a position that the Red Sox would want to be in.
4 blockbuster trade targets that could be Yankees next ‘big’ move
Wondering what this next “big move” is after the New York Yankees polished off their Carlos Rodón negotiations, aren’t you? Fans have heard such rumblings from multiple MLB insiders, and now the speculation is churning on social media. In some instances, the Yankees have been directly...
4 former Yankees players New York can still reunite with in free agency
The New York Yankees’ heavy lifting is done for the offseason, but general manager Brian Cashman could stand to make a few more roster moves before the 2023 season begins — ones that allow the team to remain under the Steve Cohen Tax Threshold. Options exist, too! Even...
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Boston Red Sox setting Trevor Story up for failure amidst Xander Bogaert departure
Are the Red Sox setting Trevor Story up for failure?. Imagine being Trevor Story this winter. After signing with the Boston Red Sox last offseason for six years, $140M, a pretty great deal coming off an injury-ridden season, you arrive at spring training to a lukewarm welcome. You then spend...
Did Yankees troll Jon Heyman with Aaron Judge contract tweet?
After a nearly two-week delay (some of which was Hawaii-related, some of which just seemed unnecessary), the New York Yankees have officially announced that they’ve re-signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year deal through the 2031 season. Very refreshing tweet to read, especially on the day Carlos Correa’s press conference...
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
