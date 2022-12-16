ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

news4sanantonio.com

GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards

13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards. According to Texas authorities, an argument between siblings escalated when the 13-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife. San Antonio Police stated that at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother got into a “foolish argument” in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt

A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

