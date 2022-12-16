Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
KSAT 12
Police searching for man who pistol-whipped ex, forced her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then pistol-whipped her and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. The incident happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and police say the woman’s two young children witnessed...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
KSAT 12
Teen facing charges after allegedly shooting friend while playing with gun
SAN ANTONIO – A 17 year old boy is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his friend while playing with a gun inside a West Side apartment early Monday morning. According to a written report from San Antonio police, the victim in this case is 16-years-old. The report says...
KTSA
San Antonio Police: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, forces her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are searching for a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, then forced her to withdraw money from her bank account. It happened early Tuesday morning at an apartment on Parliament Drive. KSAT-12 says the man got into the woman’s apartment through a sliding glass door.
KSAT 12
Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s apartment on North Side, forced her to withdraw money from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s North Side apartment and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. Police said the man entered the woman’s apartment through a sliding glass door on Tuesday morning in the 11700 block of Parliament Drive, near Blanco Road and West Avenue.
news4sanantonio.com
GoFundMe set up for two teens killed in hit and run on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Two GoFundMe pages are now up for the two teens who were killed in a hit and run accident on Rigsby Road last Friday. 17-year-old James Solis Jr. and 15-year-old Jordan Canedo were crossing the street in a designated crosswalk when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.
sasportsstar.com
Teenager hospitalized, another arrested in shooting on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is in the hospital after he was shot while he and another teen were playing with a gun. San Antonio Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road near West Military Drive just before midnight Sunday. Police were...
KSAT 12
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot after confronting suspects who were breaking into his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot confronting three men breaking into his vehicle. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Clark Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot...
KSAT 12
Woman stabbed multiple times in altercation on North Side; man arrested, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times on the city’s North Side Saturday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Anchor Drive, not far from Lockhill Selma Road...
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man charged in aggravated robbery after impersonating a police officer with AR-15 rifle
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man has been arrested after police say he robbed someone at gunpoint while impersonating a police officer near Lytle, Texas, Bexar County arrest records show. David Anthony Morales, 19, was taken into police custody. According an arrest affidavit, Morales was seen by Lytle police...
orangeandbluepress.com
13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards
13-Year-Old Stabs Brother After Argument, Runs Away Afterwards. According to Texas authorities, an argument between siblings escalated when the 13-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife. San Antonio Police stated that at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother got into a “foolish argument” in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Man shot while confronting 3 people breaking into his vehicle; suspects on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot while confronting three people who were breaking into his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Hot Wells...
KSAT 12
Man indicted for murder after strangling, choking another man to death, DA says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was indicted for murder after he strangled and choked another man to death, according to the Bexar County District Attorney. Eugenio Centeno was arrested Dec. 15 for the charge, stemming from an incident on Aug. 2, 2021, court records show. The indictment alleges Centeno...
news4sanantonio.com
Altercation between husband and wife leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A domestic violence issue led to a stabbing between a husband and wife. The stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, on Anchor Drive towards the North Side of town. Police say the husband and wife got into an altercation and one of them stabbed the other.
dallasexpress.com
Officer Fatally Shoots Inmate in Escape Attempt
A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer after an alleged escape attempt. The inmate now identified as 36-year-old Joshua Leon Wright was being treated at Ascension Seton Hays hospital in Kyle. While reportedly attempting to escape the hospital, Wright assaulted the officer and...
Texas Man Allegedly Strikes Aunt With Shovel Over Argument About Shoes
Jesse Maldonado is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for driver of vehicle who ran over woman in Northwest Side parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle that ran over a woman in a parking lot and did not stop to render aid. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and the Medical Center area.
KSAT 12
UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated. A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was...
