ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm

A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Abby Joseph

A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home

In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Shams

Mother says 'I booked a first-class plane seat for my child and was shouted at by furious passengers'

A mother who booked a first-class aircraft ticket for her toddler claims she provoked fury from fellow passengers despite her child behaving well on the journey. The mother's choice to fly with her toddler followed heated online arguments about whether parents should travel with children at all, let alone in first class. The unnamed mom booked the ticket, sure that her three-year-old would be OK.
Jules

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy