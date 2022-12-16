ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State men's basketball vs. Wichita State: How to watch, TV channel, radio

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Oklahoma State’s chance for a turnaround goes just north of the state line.

The Cowboys (6-4) face Wichita State (6-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Intrust Bank Arena aiming for a bounceback after a loss to Virginia Tech in Brooklyn.

It’s one of the final non-conference games of the season for OSU to build its postseason résumé.

Here is a quick look at what you need to know about Saturday’s matchup.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Wichita State

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPNU (Cox 253/HD 718, Dish 141, DirecTV 208, U-verse 605/HD 1605)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Instant analysis:Instant analysis: Oklahoma State men's basketball falls to Virginia Tech

Three things to know about OSU vs. Wichita State

• OSU senior Avery Anderson III made a move in the record book during Sunday’s loss to Virginia Tech. He had three steals, which brought his career total to 145 and moved him to 15th on the Cowboys’ all-time list. He passed both Doug Gottlieb and Keiton Page.

• OSU began the week as the lone Big 12 team projected to miss the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN.com’s bracketology. Last week, the Cowboys were among the last four out of the tournament in the projections. But OSU began this week ranked No. 37 on KenPom.com and No. 61 in NCAA NET rankings.

• The road team has won six straight games in the series, including the past three seasons. The Cowboys lost in Stillwater last season and in 2019-20. But they did get a win in Wichita in the 2020-21 season on a last-second jumper from Cade Cunningham. OSU has a 30-11 overall record in the series.

-Jacob Unruh, staff writer

'We can't have that':'We can't have that': Why Mike Boynton's urgency propelled Oklahoma State past Sam Houston

Comments / 0

 

