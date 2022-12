Students Share the Magic of Recycling in a 2023 Calendar

Kristine Major, Solid Waste Educator, No Phone Number Available

“The Magic of Recycling!” More than 250 local students in grades K-8 entered the Spokane Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. Their work, created to help raise recycling awareness in Spokane County, was based on the theme, “The Magic of Recycling!” Of all the entries, 30 grade-level finalists were selected to have their work highlighted in a fun and informative calendar for 2023.

A limited number of these calendars are now available free of charge from the City of Spokane Solid Waste Disposal Department. Call 509.625.6521 or email solidwaste@spokanecity.org to get your copy.

Congratulations to all the finalists!

Farwell Elementary School, Mead

Taylor Van Cleef

Finch Elementary School, Spokane

Declan Grant, Grade 5

Mikayla DiFrancesco, Grade 5

Peyton Bedford, Grade 5

Tristin Rice, Grade 5

Glover Middle School, Spokane

Eliza Burns, Grade 7 (calendar cover artist)

Highland Middle School, Mead

Von Salvacruz, Grade 6

Hutton Elementary School, Spokane

Felix Blitz, Grade 4

Moran Prairie Elementary School, Spokane

Reiko Heyamoto, Grade 4

Rieslyng Verduzco, Grade 4

Mullan Road Elementary School, Spokane

Maggie Anderson, Grade 5

Pioneer School, Spokane Valley

Ella LeClaire, Grade K

Maxwell Peterson, Grade 1

Aashi Patil, Grade 3

Arthur Meinhart, Grade 3

Isaiah Alvarado, Grade 3

Siri Krishnareddygari, Grade 3

Jai Kaushik, Grade 4

Spokane Valley Adventist School, Spokane Valley

Kashlyn Shaver, Grade 2

Oliver Aguilera, Grade 3

Evve Stowe, Grade 5

Danika Reese, Grade 6

Adalynn DeChenne, Grade 8

Emalee Barker, Grade 8

St. George’s School, Spokane

Claire Spelman, Grade 2

Kiak Kirsch, Grade 2

Cleo Townley, Grade 4

Ella Tombari, Grade 5

Zoey Melville, Grade 5

St. Mary’s Catholic School, Spokane Valley