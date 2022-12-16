INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The Ripley Vikings had not been tested in their first two games while winning by an average of 28 points. Herbert Hoover gave the Vikings everything it could, but it was not enough as Ripley advanced to 3-0 by upending the Huskies, 59-47, at the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO