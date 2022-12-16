Read full article on original website
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
Natural Resources Police introduce new K-9 unit; Justice announces pay raises
CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The West Virginia Natural Resources Police unveiled their newest program in the final weeks of their 125th anniversary year Tuesday. The agency introduced six new K-9 officers and the NRPO’s assigned to handle each of them. There will be one dog stationed in each district of the state.
Maximum sentence in Beckley murder case
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man received the maximum sentence for a March 2019 fatal shooting in a sentencing hearing held Monday in Beckley. Ramon Edwards killed Jalen Joe, 23, on March 15, 2019, in Beckley. He previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben...
Man dies in attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. — Appalachian Power officials say an attempt to steal copper cable from an electrical sub-station Tuesday left one person dead and more than 600 customers without electricity in Raleigh County. “Somebody cut through the chain link fence and got inside the substation and unfortunately came in...
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
Two men in custody after robbery, pursuit in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
60-year I-64 bridge to be lowered beginning Wednesday
NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors are scheduled to begin lowering the main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 at Nitro to a barge on the Kanawha River Wednesday morning. The project is expected to take several hours, Nitro spokesman Joe Stevens told city council Tuesday night.
New trial date set in Charleston double murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge agreed Monday to set a new trial date for a Detroit man charged with killing two women on Charleston’s West Side. Judge Kenneth Ballard rescheduled Marquis Goodman’s double murder trial from its originally Monday beginning to April 10, 2023. Goodman recently got a new attorney.
Marshall easily moves past Glenville State, 99-73
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall more than capitalized on a 24-0 run that started late in the first half and extended until early in the second to race past Glenville State, 99-73, Monday night in front of 4,065 fans at Cam Henderson center. The Thundering Herd held a 41-38 lead...
Double fatal crash under investigation in Mingo County
MATEWAN, W.Va. — Two people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Mingo County. Authorities said the wreck occurred on state Route 65 in Matewan. Sheriff’s deputies the man who died was in one vehicle, the 7-year-old in the second vehicle. There were also...
Winfield’s third-quarter boost pushes the Generals past Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. – On Saturday, it was an evening filled with emotions and remembrance at Hurricane High School. Multiple people in Hurricane’s arena were there for a more significant reason other than basketball: remembering Will Washburn’s life. The Winfield Generals remained undefeated by defeating the Hurricane Redskins,...
Marshall vs. Connecticut: What to watch for
Marshall hopes to break a three-game bowl losing streak Monday when the Thundering faces Connecticut in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The contest at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN. The Thundering Herd (8-4) is 12-6 all-time in bowls, but has...
Marshall builds big first-half lead, holds off UConn for 28-14 victory in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall opened a four-touchdown lead early in the third quarter, then survived a frantic comeback try by Connecticut to earn a 28-14 win Monday in the third Myrtle Beach Bowl at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. ESPN televised the game witnessed by a crowd of 12,023 and...
Ripley tops Herbert Hoover, 59-47
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The Ripley Vikings had not been tested in their first two games while winning by an average of 28 points. Herbert Hoover gave the Vikings everything it could, but it was not enough as Ripley advanced to 3-0 by upending the Huskies, 59-47, at the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State.
