WCAX
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette dedicated to hosting. Whether it comes to party invitations, gifts, or tipping, The Emily Post Institute has you covered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the institute’s Dan Post Senning and Lizzy Post about some...
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
WCAX
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl’s wish to see snow
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Vermonters, snow is just part of winter. But for a little girl from Florida, Stowe became a winter wonderland fulfilling her special wish. Trinity, 4, has spunk, fire and passion according to her parents, and carried all of that through treatment for cancer. “She’s something...
WCAX
Lamoille County bakers spread cheer over the holidays
MORRISVILLE, Vt. -- The holidays can be a tough time of year for people who struggle to make ends meet. While food shelves across the region provide canned goods and pre-packaged foods to help make a holiday meal, the kindness of one Vermont community is helping make sure food-insecure Vermonters also have a little something sweet.
WCAX
Santa, EMS crews deliver holiday cheer to UVM Children’s Hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders rushed to the UVM Children’s Hospital Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer. Santa came down from the North Pole and joined first responders for Operation Fire Cuffs, a toy drive put on by almost two-dozen first responder agencies across the state. Unwrapped toys...
WCAX
In the Garden: Christmas crafts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some may be out enjoying the new-fallen snow, for others, it’s a great time to stay inside and craft. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how to make one craft with roots in the Middle Ages on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. Farr has been making cakes since she was little. Her great-grandmother left behind a lot of cake decorating supplies after she passed. “I kind of just...
Stone’s Throw Pizza to Open Waterbury Location
Silas Pollitt and Tyler Stratton opened the first Stone's Throw Pizza in their hometown of Fairfax in 2018. Four years later, they're gearing up to open a fourth location in the former Blue Stone pizzeria at 13 Stowe Street in Waterbury. The Waterbury Stone's Throw location will be the largest...
WCAX
Caregivers ask for help this holiday season
Two Burlington police cruisers crashed into each other while responding to a call. Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89 A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
WCAX
USFS urges snowmobilers to use caution
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s snowmobile season kicked off with a big winter storm Friday, but despite the new snow, some trails may still not be open and most lakes and rivers are unsafe to travel on. The Green Mountain National Forest is reminding snowmobilers to put safety first...
WCAX
Operation Fire Cuffs: bringing gifts to kids in the hospital
Embodying the spirit of Shel Silverstein's children's book, "The Giving Tree," the Early Learning Preschool in Burlington is extending a hand, or branch, to those in need.
WCAX
Vermont police dog retires after 1 last big bust
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - K-9 Kubo is retiring and he’s ending his career on a high note. According to a Facebook post from the Vermont Police Canine Association, Kubo just had his last big drug seizure before taking off the vest. The police dog reportedly helped take 900 bags...
WCAX
Operation Santa’s Convoy heads through Vermont
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. The soldiers and airmen of the Vermont National Guard are escorting Santa on military equipment from St. Albans to...
WCAX
Teen paints pet portraits to send funds to humane society
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Mitzvah is like doing a good deed for the community. Like I said I really like animals and I really like art,” said artist Shayna Walker. Walker, is 13 years old and has started a project painting portraits of peoples dogs in her neighborhood. With the goal to raise some money for the Chittenden County Humane Society. She said it all started when she began painting pictures of her friends dogs to give as gifts.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, December 18
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. Today the Procrastinator’s Paradise Holiday Market continues in Vergennes. In the Kennedy Brothers Building from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. folks behind on their holiday to-do lists are welcome for an afternoon of shopping, sipping, and festive music. Over 20 Vermont small businesses will be there selling their local products, and there is also a lunch menu with appetizers and drinks for sale. Organizers say it’s a great opportunity to scoop up gifts in one swoop while celebrating the holidays in style.
WCAX
Hanukkah festivities light up the UVM Green
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tradition more than three decades old continued in the Queen City on Sunday as Chabad of Burlington lit up the streets for the first night of Hanukkah. “We join with Jews all over the world all over the world tonight, the first night that one...
WCAX
Burlington families celebrate holidays at annual Pomerleau party
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington families celebrate holidays at annual Pomerleau party
WCAX
Lyric Theatre serenades Church Street shoppers Sunday
Thousands of Vermonters were still without power Monday morning after a nor'easter over the weekend. Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic on Interstate-89 A tractor-trailer crash closed one lane of Interstate 89 in Bolton on Monday morning.
WCAX
Burlington preschool emphasizes giving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Embodying the spirit of Shel Silverstein’s children’s book, “The Giving Tree,” the Early Learning Preschool in Burlington is extending a hand, or branch, to those in need. On Maple Street, you may have noticed a collection of hats and mittens. It’s Early...
WCAX
Power crews work around the clock to restore electricity to Vermonters
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Power crews continue to work to turn the lights back on for customers who have been without electricity for several days since last week’s storm. As of late Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power across Vermont, primarily in Windsor, Washington and Orange counties.
