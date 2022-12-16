ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, PA

New tourism and heritage center open in Philipsburg

By Maria Cade
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A visitors center is now open in Philipsburg and it focuses on the past, present and future of the town.

It’s called the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center and is spearheaded by both the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County due to its location in both Centre and Clearfield counties.

“It gives us a chance to get more folks into our beautiful little town and see what the good life really is,” Mayor John Streno said. “It’s living in small communities like Philipsburg.”

The two organizations are partnering with local historical societies to tell the story of Philipsburg.

“We want to really emphasize our history,” Susan Swales-Vitullo, Executive Director of Visit Clearfield County said. “Which is the lumbering and the timbering and all the coal mining and what this area means to everybody.”

Both HVAB and Visit Clearfield County say a partnership like this is rare in the tourism industry.

“Gee, we’re both trying to market to the same traveler and get them to come to our place instead of yours,” HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said. “But there’s really more power in conveying a bigger message about a bigger geography that has history and attractions and restaurants in both places.”

Regardless of their different locations, both organizations are looking forward to highlighting tourism and local businesses in Philipsburg.

“When people come in, our visitors don’t realize tourism lines,” Swales-Vitullo said. “They don’t care if they’re going from one county to the other county. So this is a perfect fit for us.”

The center will be open Thursday through Sunday.

