Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/22 – 12/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Police Capture Man Sought in Armed Standoff Last Month
Casper police early Sunday arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies and was believed to be barricaded in a house during an armed standoff last month. Joshua Crook, 33, was located late Saturday night at a local motel and was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Are Looking for the One They Call Mr. Sun
Santa was out with a bad cold. He delegated the holiday to-dos to a few reindeer, but the Heat Miser did everything he could to get in their way. It looks like he'll stop at nothing--he stewed in his volcano for 48 years building up resentment--and he's back. In Natrona County.
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence
A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life
The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
100% Chance of Snow in Casper Tomorrow, Wind Chill as Low as 50 Below Zero
The National Weather Service is saying today will be "patchy blowing snow" all day and night--high near 35 degrees, low around 16. Tomorrow there's now a 100% of snow, mainly after noon. Casper could see up to 3 inches. Better build that snowman while you can, the high for Wednesday...
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
Snoop Dogg Talks About First Time In Casper [INTERVIEW, VIDEO]
The Puff Puff Pass Tour is rolling through Casper, so "Tha Doggfather", Snoop Dogg gave us the inside scoop on what's going on with him. Snoop talked about everything from an upcoming movie project, coming to Casper for the first time and hooking up with his extended family that includes Tha Dogg Pound, Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The OG assured us, the concert will be of the hook!
Casper Native, Cincinnati Reds ‘Mr. Perfect’ Tom Browning Dies
Casper native Tom Browning, who pitched the only perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died at his home in Kentucky on Monday, according to a press release from the Reds and The Cincinnati Enquirer. Boone County, Kentucky, Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Browning's home in Union, Kentucky, early...
This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022
Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
