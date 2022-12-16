UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s basketball beat Canisius 97-67 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, but lost senior Seth Lundy to an injury. Lundy went down in the first half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return to the game. He came out of the locker room in the second half on crutches and sat with his teammates on the bench.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO