Read full article on original website
Related
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
MSNBC
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot
Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. California Do This Instead Of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) California: Program Covers The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips. New Electric Cars | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Killer New EVs With Longest Range...
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Susanne Craig: Public release of Trump’s tax returns will show ‘his business is under pressure.’
NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake and New York Times Investigative Reporter Susanne Craig join to discuss Former President Trump's tax returns.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence
Putting A Dishwasher Tablet In The Shower Has Incredible Results. Kia's Gorgeous New Lineup Might Leave You Speechless. Former Governor Nikki Haley Says Georgia-Born Senator Raphael Warnock Should Be Deported - Blavity. investing.com /. SPONSORED. Wrap Foil Around Doorknobs When Alone, Here's Why. Mail Order Steaks | Search Ads /
MSNBC
Accused of dramatic lying, George Santos’ defense doesn’t help
It’s hardly unprecedented for politicians to include embellishments on their résumés, but Rep.-elect George Santos appears to have made up a personal biography that’s almost entirely fictional. This is not a run-of-the-mill example of a politician exaggerating his experiences: The New York Republican has made detailed claims about his educational and professional background that bear no resemblance to reality.
MSNBC
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities
Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Former White House ethics lawyer faces provocative allegations
Among the most striking moments from this week’s Jan. 6 committee meeting had little to do with the attack on the Capitol itself. Instead, Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren alerted the public to an alleged effort to influence the testimony of key witnesses. “[O]ne lawyer told a witness, the witness...
South Korea, U.S. consider live-fire drills amid North Korea threats
SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid North Korea's growing military threats, Seoul's defence ministry said on Thursday.
MSNBC
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring
Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Migrants wait across border for end of Title 42
Guad Venegas spoke with a man in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico who is waiting to cross the border until after Title 42 ends. The man says he heard of the policy change via word of mouth. Dec. 19, 2022.
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again. But the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia is prepared to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum, said Palacios. “We don’t have a choice,” Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart. They’re among thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as the weather grows colder.
MSNBC
Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’
Rep. Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the public can expect in the January 6th Committee’s full report, including new testimony not presented in the hearings, more details about possible witness tampering, and additional people who could emerge as subjects of criminal investigation.Dec. 21, 2022.
If You're First- Or Second-Gen American, Tell Us What It Was Like When You Visited Your 'Country Of Ethnic Origin'
Maybe you found it difficult to connect with people your age while there or got weird looks. On the other hand, maybe you had a blast and felt really connected to your culture.
MSNBC
Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump
Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about what may be revealed in the release of Donald Trump's tax returns and the many indications that Trump is in a precarious and worsening financial situation. Dec. 21, 2022.
Comments / 0