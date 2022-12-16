Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WWEEK
Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots
Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
WWEEK
Why Instagram Burger Brands Couldn’t Co-Opt Portland’s Food Cart Culture
Is there any Portland industry that out-of-state money jerks won’t buy up and try to disrupt?. Food carts were our thing. Lots lined with a few continents’ worth of regional street food is something we’ve been known for. While the rest of Portland is slowly gentrified and homogenized, the carts are a cultural escape. You want birria, momos, stuffed mandazi or midnight shawarma? Well, you can find actually authentic versions of those foods at the pods. But when one interloping Floridian jammed his fingers in both empty lot management and ghost kitchen delivery, he found Portlanders wanting more than Instagram burger brands and chicken wings DoorDashed to their porches.
A year in the making: What a temperature blanket taught this PNW resident
2022 was the first year, and potentially the last, that Jene McMahon had crocheted a full blanket.
Eater
Portland Food Writers and Influencers’ Go-To Dining Destinations in 2022
Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.
Portland’s Christmas Ships parade for 3 more evenings
Hundreds of people lined the shore of the Willamette River in Milwaukie Bay Park on Saturday to watch the Christmas Ships Parade during the city of Milwaukie’s annual Winter Solstice celebration. On shore, the event included a beer garden, hot food, a visit from Santa and a bonfire, along...
Foodie Snitch is the authority on things to do in Portland
One topic of conversation that Daugherty hadn’t anticipated from her growing following was that of Portland’s livability.
hereisoregon.com
30 local makers sell handcrafted works at a pop-up holiday shop in a Portland brewery
Are you searching for new sources for handcrafted, unique gifts? The popular series of 2022 Makers Fair Holiday Markets, which make it easy to talk to artisans, builders, creators and candlemakers of the Pacific Northwest, conclude this Saturday. People can support local businesses by shopping in person from noon to...
Downtown Portland restaurateur to leaders: ‘We ask for change’
DarSalam is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Raven's Manor cocktail bar recently reported at least 5 of their windows were broken in a one-week period.
Any good places or local brands of summer sausage?
I am looking for the most delicious summer sausage in Salem. Any recommendations?
WWEEK
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
WWEEK
Meet WW’s Incoming Publisher, Anna Zusman
Starting Jan. 1, I’ll be stepping into the role of publisher at Willamette Week. As you might imagine, I’m thrilled—and a bit in awe—to take the helm of an institution that is so important to my city. So let me introduce myself. I was born and...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
kptv.com
NE Portland family loses life-saving equipment for special needs daughter in fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On the night of Dec. 11 fire raced through a Northeast Portland family’s home, destroying life-saving equipment for a young girl with special needs. Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to a home up in flames on NE Willow Street where Anna Collver and her two daughters were home sound asleep.
Winter Solstice and ‘Planet Parade’ to wrap up 2022
There’s still plenty left to look forward to in 2022, and to look up to, starting with the upcoming Winter Solstice.
Channel 6000
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
Eater
The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air
Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
CONTEMPORIST
A Partially Covered Outdoor Fireplace Creates A Space To Enjoy The River Views At This Home
William / Kaven Architecture has designed a modern home that sits on the east bank of the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon. The main house and guest house form a one-story compound organized around a central courtyard, where a mature maple tree was preserved as the centerpiece. Materials like cedar,...
Snow is likely in Portland this week, along with icy roads on busy holiday travel days
Portland probably won’t get a white Christmas this year, but we might get one snowy night of Hanukkah. According to Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, cold air is on its way to the metro area. “I wouldn’t expect much of any snow through...
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn opening new location on MLK Junior Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you've ever been inside the Lloyd Center mall, you know the smell instantly: rich, sweet caramel corn. Joe Brown's has been making it since 1932. They were one of the original tenants at the Lloyd Center. Now they're opening a second location in a historic area of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard where Geneva's Shear Perfection Barber & Beauty Salon stood for thirty years.
Comments / 0