ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots

Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Why Instagram Burger Brands Couldn’t Co-Opt Portland’s Food Cart Culture

Is there any Portland industry that out-of-state money jerks won’t buy up and try to disrupt?. Food carts were our thing. Lots lined with a few continents’ worth of regional street food is something we’ve been known for. While the rest of Portland is slowly gentrified and homogenized, the carts are a cultural escape. You want birria, momos, stuffed mandazi or midnight shawarma? Well, you can find actually authentic versions of those foods at the pods. But when one interloping Floridian jammed his fingers in both empty lot management and ghost kitchen delivery, he found Portlanders wanting more than Instagram burger brands and chicken wings DoorDashed to their porches.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Portland Food Writers and Influencers’ Go-To Dining Destinations in 2022

Each December, Eater Portland ends the year by reflecting on the last twelve months of dining in a series we call Year in Eater. We reach out to Portland food writers and influencers for their perspectives on major trends, impressive newcomers, and standout meals, and share their responses in a single package.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Christmas Ships parade for 3 more evenings

Hundreds of people lined the shore of the Willamette River in Milwaukie Bay Park on Saturday to watch the Christmas Ships Parade during the city of Milwaukie’s annual Winter Solstice celebration. On shore, the event included a beer garden, hot food, a visit from Santa and a bonfire, along...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year

Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Meet WW’s Incoming Publisher, Anna Zusman

Starting Jan. 1, I’ll be stepping into the role of publisher at Willamette Week. As you might imagine, I’m thrilled—and a bit in awe—to take the helm of an institution that is so important to my city. So let me introduce myself. I was born and...
PORTLAND, OR
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air

Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Joe Brown’s Carmel Corn opening new location on MLK Junior Boulevard

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you've ever been inside the Lloyd Center mall, you know the smell instantly: rich, sweet caramel corn. Joe Brown's has been making it since 1932. They were one of the original tenants at the Lloyd Center. Now they're opening a second location in a historic area of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard where Geneva's Shear Perfection Barber & Beauty Salon stood for thirty years.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy