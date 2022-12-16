ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Vt. Broadband leaders push for extension to challenge FCC coverage map

Embodying the spirit of Shel Silverstein’s children’s book, “The Giving Tree,” the Early Learning Preschool in Burlington is extending a hand, or branch, to those in need. Dozens of gifts will be delivered to The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital as Operation Fire Cuffs continues into...
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington preschool emphasizes giving

Vt. Broadband leaders push for extension to challenge FCC coverage map. Many Vermonters don't have access to adequate broadband but a recent FCC map rendition claims the state is 98% covered.
BURLINGTON, VT
Please, change the new Vermont Public name

The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
VERMONT STATE
How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. Vermont hydro dams could help keep New England safe in coming winters. Morristown’s three hydroelectric dams could help keep the lights on in New England in the coming winters.
VERMONT STATE
Audit finds problems with Vermont inmate grievance system

Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. Vermont's U.S. Attorney's office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk
VERMONT STATE
Operation Fire Cuffs: bringing gifts to kids in the hospital

Embodying the spirit of Shel Silverstein's children's book, "The Giving Tree," the Early Learning Preschool in Burlington is extending a hand, or branch, to those in need.
BURLINGTON, VT
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont

Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa's
VERMONT STATE
Made in Vermont: Mangia Bella Bakery

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood.
VERMONT STATE
South Burlington approves homeless encampment policy

Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot. Vermont's U.S. Attorney's office says
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont superintendent gets behind wheel amid bus driver shortage

Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. Vermont's U.S. Attorney's office says last Thursday Serhet Gumrukcu of Los Angeles and Berk
VERMONT STATE
Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials say the state has collected $329,231 in excise tax revenue in the nearly two months since the state’s retail cannabis marketplace opened, a sign the industry is already having an economic impact. “I bought me a pre-roll and an eighth of some Afghani,”...
VERMONT STATE
New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
DANVILLE, VT

