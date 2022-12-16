Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different. Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.
kswo.com
Local organizations hold Christmas basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Lawton church held a Christmas basket giveaway on Monday to help feed families over the Christmas holiday. The giveaway was hosted by Prophetic Judah Kingdom International Ministries and Another Chance Outreach ministries. This is the eighth year the ministries have held the giveaway, Pastor...
kswo.com
Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton. Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items. Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games. Mason, Jerry Armstrong said...
kswo.com
Homes on Ferris Ave. decorate for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber’s holiday contest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to announce the winners of the holiday home decorating contest. Homes participating are on Ferris Ave., that lead to the Holiday in the Park display in Elmer Thomas Park. Chamber President Krista Ratliff said they look for...
kswo.com
Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need. The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up. Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help...
kswo.com
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Housing Authority programs help thousands of tribal elders in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority announced a record-breaking year on Monday, after three of its major programs reached over 2,430 members in 2022, many of them tribal Elders. CNHA provides safe and decent housing to low-income tribal members, in an effort to promote self-sufficiency. According to...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens resigns
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local Wichita Falls nonprofit is losing an important figure in its organization. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank confirmed longtime CEO Kara Nickens has resigned. In a Facebook post on Nicken’s personal page said the decision ‘was not voluntary’ but adds ‘she’s happy with the work she did while there’. […]
kswo.com
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church feeds families with holiday grocery giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton church is doing its part to help community members in need during the holiday season. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted Groceries Against Hunger Saturday. The grocery giveaway ensures families have enough food for the holidays. Each family received a box or bag...
Christmas on Kemp gives opportunity for last-minute shopping
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Christmas is exactly one week away, and shopping for those particular gifts just got a whole lot easier. There’s still time to complete your Christmas wishlists before the end of this week, with not just one, but several local businesses coming together. “A lot of people are last-minute shoppers, a lot […]
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City anchor monument dedicated in Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton may be known as an Army city because of Fort Sill, but now there’s a place to reflect on the contributions of a different branch of the military. A piece of a Nuclear Submarine has a new home on land. The vessel’s anchor is...
kswo.com
Fire and Extreme Weather Safety Tips from the Lawton Fire Department
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays comes an increase in chances for mishaps and fire possibilities. 7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, a Deputy Fire Marshall with the Lawton Fire Department, about ways to avoid a disaster this holiday season and prepare for that incoming extreme cold weather. Garibay says...
Duncan providing incentivizes to relocate to city
DUNCAN, Okla. — Those looking to move to Stephens County now have more reasons too. “Move Duncan” is a talent relocation incentive being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) in partnership with the local business community to attract workers. “Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000...
kswo.com
Last minute shoppers means good news for local business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas less than a week away, many people are rushing to get last minute gifts, boosting the local economy. Some business owners are saying their Christmas sales are what helps get them through the upcoming slow months. Stores are full of last minute shoppers and...
Crime of the week: Burglary at Lone Star Dollar Saver #7
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7. It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine. If you have […]
kswo.com
Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, and now a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches. Chattanooga Public School’s sports division has recently been...
kswo.com
Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Jay Snider was appointed the title of “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate” by Gov. Stitt for 2023-2024. Snider’s focus is on cowboy poetry and preserving the stories of Oklahoma’s western heritage. He’s widely known for his contributions to the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center...
kswo.com
OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
kswo.com
2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton. It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street. The crash involved two vehicles. A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent...
kswo.com
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
