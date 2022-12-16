Read full article on original website
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
Community activist jailed by deputies in Aaron Dean trial courtroom may be released
Manuel Mata was hauled out of the Tarrant County courtroom on Friday, where the Aaron Dean trial has been going on. The judge tried to put Mata under oath and that’s when the problem started.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean trial: Defense makes the case for probation for former Fort Worth police officer
Defense attorney Bob Gill called for the jury to give Dean probation in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The prosecution called for the maximum of 20 years behind bars.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Dean Sentenced to 11 Years, 10 Months in Prison For Death of Atatiana Jefferson
Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson last week, has been sentenced to 11 years, and 10 months in prison for the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean, 38, faced up to 20 years in prison, which is...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – William Hill
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 2014 homicide of 27-year-old William Hill. Mr. Hill was at the DUB House and Tire Shop at 4515 Village Fair Pl. when an unknown black male opened fire with a rifle in the direction of the shop. Mr. Hill was hit multiple times and died as a result of his injuries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosecutors, Family Find Significance in Aaron Dean's 11-10-12 Prison Sentence
A Tarrant County jury ordered former police officer Aaron Dean to spend nearly 12 years behind bars on Tuesday for the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson and prosecutors and family members are finding special significance in the sentence. Dean, a white police officer, fatally shot the 28-year-old Black woman in...
keranews.org
Domestic violence takes a deadly toll in Dallas and Tarrant counties
If a white woman in Dallas County is the victim of a homicide, it’s most likely the result of domestic violence. But women of color are more likely to be killed. That’s among the findings from a KERA analysis of 28 female victims in Dallas County and 13 female victims in Tarrant County whose deaths were ruled homicides in the first half of 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing
A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
Houston Chronicle
Neo-Nazis, leftist gun groups face off during protest at Grand Prairie drag show
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A protest at an all-ages drag show devolved into a face-off between neo-Nazis and leftist gun groups on Saturday — the latest and most intense confrontation over the performances which have become a flashpoint in the culture war on LGBTQ rights. The rally at...
keranews.org
Her son died in custody of Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. She still doesn’t know what happened.
She wants answers. For now, she only has questions. Medical records say Shamond came to Parkland Hospital unresponsive. That was about thirteen hours after Dallas Police took him to the jail. He died six days after arriving at the hospital. Sophia wants to know what happened between his arrest and...
Dallas Observer
North Texas Pair Ran a $7 Million COVID-19 Testing Scheme, U.S. Attorney Says
A pair of North Texas residents pleaded not guilty on Dec. 16 to charges they defrauded insurers of more than $7 million via fake COVID-19 tests. A statement released by the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Leigha Simonton, claims that Terrance Barnard, 39, and Connie Jo Clampitt, 51, submitted false testing claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna, United Healthcare, Aetna, Humana and Molina Healthcare.
Dallas murder victim now identified
Police have now identified the murder victim found dead in North Dallas over the weekend. The case remains under investigation, as the killer is still on the loose.
KWTX
Fort Worth driver dies following crash on SH 95 in Bell County
ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth man died after crashing into a culvert on State Highway 95 Tuesday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 6 a.m. Dec. 20 on SH 95 in Bell County where a 2011 Ford Edge passenger car was travelling southbound. According to...
iheart.com
BREAKING: F35 B-MODEL LANDING GONE WRONG
Check out the Tweet below for a short video! STOL Variant F35 B-Model landing at JRB Fort Worth went haywire. Currently, the condition of the pilot is unknown.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Ordered to Appear at Contempt Hearing Tied to Dean Trial
The Fort Worth mayor and a city council member were ordered Friday to appear at a contempt of court hearing for allegedly violating a gag order in the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles both appeared briefly before Judge...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Arrested, Accused of Carving Nazi Symbols Into Beverly Hills Menorah
A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police say. Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement. Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of...
Jury deliberates sentence in Dean trial
The sentencing phase of the Aaron Dean trial will continue Monday. The court heard character witnesses from both sides on Friday after a jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter a day prior.
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
