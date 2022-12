Owen Lawson, who last played in the JUCO ranks for Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lawson, 6-1, 180, visited Arkansas on Saturday and announced his commitment soon after. At Arkansas, Lawson will compete with Max Fletcher for the job. Fletcher and Reid Bauer both saw extensive action this season, but Bauer has since entered the transfer portal.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO