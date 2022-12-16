Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Eugene students raise and release salmon
For two months, students in Eugene have been raising salmon. Last week, they released them into the wild. The “Fish Eggs to Fry” Program teaches Oregon students about the importance of local chinook salmon. This October, it provided 6,300 eggs to Eugene classrooms. Elementary students gathered at Alton...
Lebanon-Express
Albany shuts down community spa for good
After three decades of use, the Albany Community Pool’s spa is permanently closed. The hot tub was deemed structurally unsafe, and those who relied on the hot water for health benefits are pained by its closure. Past its prime. With a raised platform of degrading wood, Fiberglass and sinking...
nbc16.com
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
KCBY
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
wholecommunity.news
City of Eugene agendas Dec. 18-24, 2022
Agendas for City of Eugene public meetings for the week of Sunday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. For more, see the city’s media release or the city’s online calendar. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (No meetings scheduled) Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 7:00 p.m. Cal Young Neighborhood Association...
KVAL
U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash
U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
philomathnews.com
Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend
Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby trees
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a strange-looking blue light hovering behind nearby trees at about 9:44 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
kptv.com
Snow or (more likely) freezing rain “event” likely late this week before a Christmas week warmup
We’ve put the First Alert Weather Day logos on THURSDAY & FRIDAY on the 7 Day Forecast. That means there’s a good chance weather will impact your day during that time. Especially Portland metro, Gorge, and lowlands from Longview to Eugene. It’s possible freezing rain falls at some point along the northern coast too...but we’re still 4 days out...
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
kezi.com
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 20 just outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A head-on collision on Highway 20 west of Circle Boulevard on Sunday left one driver dead and the road closed for several hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on December 18. Deputies...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
Lebanon-Express
Portable toilets 'meeting a need' for Albany prompt new rules
An Albany church offering a portable toilet to people experiencing homelessness has prompted change in the city's portable toilet law. Albany city leaders approved amendments in the city code last week to allow long-term use with no permit necessary. The issue was first discussed in March when First Christian Church...
kezi.com
Showers Tuesday then chance of freezing rain later in the week
Tuesday expect showers with highs in the 40s, then expect a dry day Wednesday with partial clearing. Our next storm moves in Thursday afternoon, bringing the potential of freezing rain for areas north of Eugene.
klcc.org
Eugene-area businesses having a mixed holiday retail season
The National Retail Federation says the holiday sales season will be robust, noting a record 197 million Americans shopped over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The NRF projects that retail sales between November and the New Year will be at least $942 billion, nationwide. That’s up from 2021, in another sign that Americans are ready to shop after the pandemic’s crippling economic effects.
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
kptv.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Corvallis leaves 87-year-old woman dead, 2 injured
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Corvallis left an 87-year-old woman dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash near Granger Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. An investigation showed that a Ford Explorer...
