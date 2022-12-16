Read full article on original website
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
WIBW
Local leaders prepare for the cold temperatures
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At an early morning meeting, the City of Topeka says it is working with numerous community partners to prepare for this week’s dangerous temperatures. Local leaders offered updates on Tuesday listing what the governing body will do to help keep the community safe. The leaders paid particular attention to the city’s homeless population with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health taking the lead on the matter.
Last minute Topeka shoppers – this one’s for you
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With less than a week left until Christmas, your unfished gift list may be giving you more anxiety than whimsical wonder. “We always see the panicked person coming in looking for that one more gift,” Wheatland Antique Mall Owner Ned Webb said. “Every gift in here is unique, it’s one of a […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WIBW
Cold weather modifies Shawnee Co. waste collection schedule
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
WIBW
New splash pad, renovated pool approved for Montera, Oakland communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thinking of warmer weather, a new splash pad for the Montera neighborhood and a renovated pool for the Oakland community were both approved by the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners. On Monday, Dec. 19, the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a request for a...
WIBW
Manhattan Fire Department: Royal Towers requires structural evaluation
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Viral videos of damage at Royal Towers in Manhattan has pushed the fire department to investigate the facility which will require an evaluation by a structural engineer. The Manhattan Fire Department says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its Risk Reduction Division was made aware of several...
WIBW
Salute: Meet Topeka’s Hope Dealer, Rachel Holthaus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crumbl Cookies opened it’s doors in May earlier this year. Part of the Cumble brand is Crumble Cares. How can Crumble be generous with it’s famous cookies?. “I met our neighbor here at Buckle and she said you need to contact Rachel,” said Chante...
WIBW
RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.
WIBW
LED lights could be affecting your signals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Holidays close in and lighted displays adorn many homes, they may have an unexpected side effect on your homes. While holiday lights are an honored tradition, many have switched to brighter and more eco-friendly LED lights in recent years. While they make for an improved display, 13 NEWS Engineer Aaron Edwards has explained the potential issues that come with the newer lights.
WIBW
Officials investigate after man throws brick through semi’s window in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a man threw a brick through the window of a semi-truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, officials were called to the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
WIBW
City of Manhattan commits to advancement of Black entrepreneurship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has committed to the advancement of Black entrepreneurship in the area through a new partnership program. On Monday, Dec. 19, the City of Manhattan says it partnered with the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills to announce it has committed to the Ownership and Optionality program.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
WIBW
Brewster Place to welcome new President and CEO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place will welcome a new President and CEO in March. Brewster Place says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that Tim Wetzel will begin his tenure as the new President and CEO of the organization on March 6. “As a not-for-profit, faith-based senior living community founded by...
WIBW
Helping Hands to offer, take donations for free cat shelters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer free Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters and serve as a donation drop-off point. Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., Topeka, says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that it will serve as a drop-off and pickup location for Midwest Kitten Coalition outdoor cat shelters.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo to close Zoo Lights, modifies schedule ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare. With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. government offices to close due to weather
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee Co. Government Offices will be closed due to the upcoming weather forecast, minus certain offices that perform essential functions. As the county has been placed under a Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Friday, and a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday to Thursday night, Aaron Mays, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners chair, has declared that all county government offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, except for offices fulfilling essential functions.
WIBW
Sole Reason hands out sneakers to Boys and Girls Club
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit brightened the holidays for one group of kids. Sole Reason handed out brand new sneakers at the Topeka Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon. The group also welcomed Kansas Heavyweight Champion John “Iron Man” Cantrell to take some pictures with kids, while Topeka Chamber President Curtis Sneden performed some magic for them.
