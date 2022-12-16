Read full article on original website
Crossroads Mission Avenue opens its doors to all during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Crossroads Mission Avenue is opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay during the anticipated frigged temperatures. This applies to all three locations in the tri-cities. The facility has always been an emergency shelter location for all, and when officials received word of people living in a laundry mat, the mission was clear.
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation scholarship application period opens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation announced the opening of its scholarship application process on Monday. Applicants can apply on the Foundation’s website from now to Feb. 9. Scholarship applicants can visit the scholarship page under the communities tab on the website for important...
Ways to keep your pet safe during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When it comes to the health of your furry family members, veterinarians are warning pet owners who choose to keep their pets outside to closely monitor the wind chill and their pet’s water supply. The cold temperatures can freeze their water, which can lead to...
Silver Lake High School sending holiday cheer past Nebraska’s border
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Volunteers from Hearts and Hands Against Hunger of Hastings and a strong contingent from Silver Lake high school came together to pack meals on Monday morning. Silver Lake has been sending their seventh graders, all the way through seniors, to help pack these meals for the...
Smoke alarms alert family to house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The cause of an early morning house fire is still under investigation but it’s believed to be electrical in nature, according to Grand Island Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin. The Grand Island Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 4000...
Partnership brings live bison to the Stuhr Museum
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A partnership between the Stuhr Museum and Lazy K Arena brought five live bison to the museum. As a part of the partnership the bison are still owned by Lazy K Arena. For the museum, it brings great educational and historical value. People will be...
Holdrege man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man is heading to prison on a drug-related charge. U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Josiah Negley, 35, to 10 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
In the Kitchen with Joe: ‘The Crafty Dog Sports Bar’
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Travis Evans and his wife have been chefs for over 20 years. In 2020, they decided it was time to throw their hat in the sports bar ring. “We just wanted to bring a more family sports bar atmosphere to Kearney, with really good food,” explained Evans. “We love what we do. We love coming in here, feeding and giving guests that come in here an experience that they may not get somewhere else.”
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
Grand Island man arrested after meth and 100+ aerosol cans used for huffing found in house with two children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Saturday afternoon after over 100 aerosol duster cans used for huffing where found in his home. According to police it happen in the 1400 block of St. Paul Road. Police said they were called to the residents after a woman was concerned for her children’s wellbeing, who were at the home.
Hastings places fourth, Grand Island, Kearney finish strong at Flatwater Fracas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 Flatwater Fracas high school wrestling tournament took place at the Heartland Events Center Friday and Saturday. Among central Nebraska boys teams, Hastings finished with the highest placement. The Tigers won the silver bracket over Columbus and Papillion-LaVista to place fourth overall in the tournament.
UNK names new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced. UNK will formally introduce Held as its 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference...
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people for illegal rooster fighting on Saturday. Deputies received a 911 call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters in rural Howard County and investigated the report, along with Nebraska Games and Parks, at around 4:30 p.m. A search warrant was obtained for the property.
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
Nebraska Football: Former Husker assistant reportedly taking Kearney head coach job
The Nebraska football team isn’t the only state program that has been looking for a new head coach this winter. Nebraska-Kearney just lost its head coach, a man in Josh Lynn who had turned the Lopers program around after a couple of years of struggles. In his place, it appears the NCAA Division II school is going to try and tap into some big-time head coaching experience to keep things going.
