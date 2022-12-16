Wounded LCPD officers return to work, new tattoo shop opens downtown and more

This was another busy week in the Las Cruces Sun-News newsroom. WHEW.

First came a story that we've been chasing for more than a week about Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian De La Garza, who was shot and injured in the line of duty while trying to stop Omar Cuevas on Feb. 4, 2021.

Last week, we caught up with De La Garza to talk about his recovery. That's where we'll start.

Las Cruces police officer returns to work 21 months after being shot. Here's Adrian De La Garza's story.

Officer Adrian De La Garza has been a police officer with the Las Cruces Police Department for most of his adult life. It’s something, in talking to him about his experience in the profession, that he is clearly passionate about.

But on Feb. 4, 2021, that career was nearly cut short by a bullet fired during a traffic stop on Interstate 10, involving a suspect that had already taken the life of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott.

A bullet hit De La Garza in the arm and went through his body that day — and, after being on leave for 21 months to recover, he finally returned to the job last week.

The Las Cruces Sun-News spoke with De La Garza about the day that changed his career, the challenges of his recovery and what motivates him to keep doing the job that he loves.

I spoke at length with De La Garza about his recovery process and his return to work. He was quick to point out his two fellow officers who were also seriously injured in the line of duty — even though none of the three were considered "life-threatening" by officials.

Josh Herrera, who is also a traffic officer, was run over in an incident in front of the Doña Ana Park Apartments, 1900 Solano Dr., on Feb. 3, 2021, the day before the I-10 shootings.

De La Garza talked about Herrera's injury.

“The suspect’s vehicle ran over all of the right side of his body,” De La Garza said. “So he had to get surgery on his knee, his shoulder, his ankle — I think he had, like, four surgeries. They basically ran over everything except for his head.”

Less than two weeks later, LCPD officer Manny Soto was run over at the Sonic Drive-In at 2925 N. Main St. on Feb. 15.

All three of them returned to work last week, after 21 months off the job. And, while those injuries may not have been life-threatening, in the moment, they were certainly life-altering.

One of the most moving moments in our discussion was hearing him talk about his two teenage daughters.

“At the beginning, in the first year, it was mostly for my kids — like, I wanted to show them that I wasn’t injured, I wasn’t hurting, and I wanted to get back to work just to prove to them that I was OK.”

But, as it turned out, dad wasn’t exactly Superman. It took some time before he could recover from all of those injuries — but he did.

“That was my biggest fear,” he said. “I just didn’t want my last day of work to be that day. I don’t want my kids to have that memory of that being the last day I put on a uniform.”

Downtown Las Cruces welcomes The Lucky Needle tattoo shop

Main Street Las Cruces is full of artistic outlets from galleries to boutiques to other small businesses. Recently, business owners welcomed a new tattoo shop, the Lucky Needle.

Owner Keena Wolff opened her new shop just a few weeks ago on the second floor above CAV Gallery, next door to Downtown Blues Coffee.

Wolff has been tattooing for three years but has always been an artist. She said she grew up in Alamogordo with artistic parents. Her art first led to Skulls and Succulents — an Etsy shop she started after relocating to Las Cruces several years ago. She sells prints of her artwork, T-shirts, handmade candles and other items.

So, fast forward — apprenticeship, license, COVID-19 pandemic, striking out on her own. The space on Main Street happened to be available and she moved in around the beginning of November. Wolff described her business space as Japanese-themed with a spa-like feel and a big emphasis on comfort — a place you might find in a city larger than Las Cruces.

Las Cruces Sun-News reporter Leah Romero visited the location. Here's what she said about her experience:

Tattoo artist Keena Wolff reached out to me about her shop's grand opening last week. While I didn't have the availability to cover the big day, I thought her story and her business were perfect for a new business profile. She was super enthusiastic over the phone, and even more so in person. She gave us a tour of her shop, which I always enjoy because explaining the feel of a space is important to me when I write about businesses. I don't have any tattoos, but Wolff's demeanor and the atmosphere of the space might tempt me out of my comfort zone.

Demolition looms for Trost clubhouse as no clear option to save it has emerged

A demolition permit for the clubhouse on the old Las Cruces Country Club property will be issued. There is no way around that.

City of Las Cruces officials from the Public Works Department made the point clear last week and reiterated it at a Historic Preservation Commission meeting Wednesday night. But that hasn’t stopped preservationists from raising issues with the demolition every step of the way. Their efforts seek to protect the derelict Trost-designed building at the corner of 3 Crosses Avenue and Main Street.

El Paso-based Trost and Trost Architecture and Engineering built the structure in 1923. It was one of three buildings the famous designers constructed in Las Cruces and was home to the Las Cruces Country Club for decades. The building has now sat empty for over 20 years.

Since then, different groups of developers have sought to demolish the building and develop the 100 acres of land on Las Cruces’ northside. But the most recent group, represented at Wednesday’s meeting by Jake Redfearn of realtor firm NAI Global, feels the time for demolition has come.

“We’ve worked on this project for the last 12 years,” Redfearn said, adding that his involvement started earlier this year. “Time is not our friend in the development world.”

This story has been covered by Sun-News reporter Justin Garcia, who covers all sorts of things right now, Justin said:

So, I'm new to the area. I've lived in Las Cruces since May 2021 after visiting the area just twice before. All of the history or character remains new to me.

But on Wednesday night, I got a crash course on some of that history at the Historic Preservation Commission. Everyone in attendance (except this lowly reporter) referred to a period in Las Cruces' recent history as "Urban Renewal." The Commissioners and those in attendance referenced this period with the language you might use to describe a tragedy. And indeed, to these preservationists, it was a tragedy.

In many ways, the Trost situation is a rehashing of urban renewal. The preservationists see their role as saving what's left of the past, and Trost is a great possibility for failure in that mission. The odds of saving that building seem slim to me. Not impossible, just difficult. There's a lot of money incentivizing its demolition, and that much money can move a mountain. But there's also a lot of energy, which is not something you see often when it comes to issues in municipal government.

Mayfield football coach Michael Bradley retires

The Mayfield football program is in need of a head coach after Michael Bradley announced his retirement.

Bradley, 59, coached the Trojans to three state titles since his took over the head coaching job in 2006. Bradley, a physical education and weightlifting instructor at Mayfield, is also retiring from teaching at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The son of a football coaching legend, Bradley brought a no-nonsense, businesslike approach to the sidelines, often championing character and conduct during his 34 years at Mayfield — 17 years as an assistant coach and 17 years as a head coach.

He got straight to the point during a news conference Tuesday inside La Posta restaurant.

"I'm calling it quits as far as being a head coach at Mayfield High School and I feel very comfortable about this," he said, noting he felt the future for Mayfield football was a bright one.

Bradley amassed a 139-63 record as a head coach for the Trojans, a win percentage of nearly 69 percent.

Sun-News News Director Lucas Peerman covered the announcement. He said:

New Mexico high school football is a subject area I have little experience in. But after spending 40 years in Las Cruces, I feel I have a doctorate in the Mesilla Valley and thus I was familiar with the Bradleys, the first family of high school football here.

So I wasn't completely out of my element when I filled in on the sports beat to cover Mayfield football head coach Michael Bradley's retirement. I knew Michael had led the Trojans to multiple state high school championships, following in the footsteps of his father, Jim Bradley, who would be on the Mount Rushmore of New Mexico football coaches if there was one. I also knew Michael's brother, Gary, joined the Trojan staff last year after having his own successes on the gridiron in Farmington and Carlsbad.

What I didn't know was how affable and gracious the Bradley family would be in allowing me tell Michael's retirement story. I had heard about how gruff Michael Bradley could be with our sports reporters. But during the news conference, Michael showed vulnerability, nearly coming to tears when reminiscing about his impact over the years. I can't help but think Michael's mom Phyllis, wife Shannon and daughter Michaela - all in attendance at the press conference - helped him break out of the tough, hardened persona he brings to the locker room and express a softer side. It's a good look and will serve him well in retirement.

I don't know what's next for Michael Bradley, but I suspect he'll continue to shape high school football and athletics locally in some form or fashion. Stay tuned.

Listen: Dulcinea Lara talks Borderland and Ethnic Studies and Critical Race Theory

This week, we’re talking to Dulcinea Lara, the academic department head and professor of Borderlands and Ethnic Studies at New Mexico State University.

Borderlands and Ethnic Studies began in 2019 as a multi-disciplinary program at NMSU to build awareness and cultural understanding of what it means to live along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Known as BEST, the department in the College of Arts and Sciences offers a multi-disciplinary graduate certificate to address the growing need for knowledge in the areas of cultural competency, equity and inclusion to work effectively with diverse populations.

Lara championed the program from its inception and advocated for its designation as a department. Her goal is to guide students in examining the intersection of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality and other identities and how those identities impact people living in border communities.

We also talk at some length about Critical Race Theory, which has become a hot topic in education — and, for various reasons, particularly in New Mexico — as of late. We talk about what it means, and how it can be put into practice at various levels of instruction.

This week, I’m grateful to have Dr. Lara joining us.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.