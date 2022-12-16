ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina DOT awarded $10.4 million grant, senator says

RALEIGH, N.C. — More than $10 million are coming to improve travel in North Carolina. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announced a grant Monday. The funds come from The Rural Surface Transportation Grant, part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law. The U.S....
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
