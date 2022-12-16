Read full article on original website
WXII 12
North Carolina DOT awarded $10.4 million grant, senator says
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than $10 million are coming to improve travel in North Carolina. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announced a grant Monday. The funds come from The Rural Surface Transportation Grant, part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law. The U.S....
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Sara Carter joins law enforcement, speaks with border district lawmaker as crisis intensifies
Fox News contributor Sara Carter joined 'Hannity' to offer an exclusive view into the operations of Texas Department of Public Safety on the southern border.
Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says
A report issued by the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee finds that required IRS audits of Donald Trump were delayed
