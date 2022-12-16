ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC faces $1B-a-year tab for migrants through 2026, Brad Lander says

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
 4 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams’ billion-dollar migrant problem is in reality an at least $3 billion fiscal nightmare that will continue to strain New York City finances for years, a daunting new analysis by city Comptroller Brad Lander reveals.

Lander’s annual “State of the City’s Economy and Finances” report, published late Thursday, finds that the city’s budget should include a projected $1 billion annually in spending through 2026 to cover costs tied to housing, educating and feeding migrants — especially with the expiration of the ‘Title 42’ federal border policy on Dec. 21.

“Although the number of asylum-seekers arriving from the border has slowed in recent weeks after a change in U.S. policy, that policy is now under a Federal judge’s order to end on Dec. 21st, suggesting much is unknown about what these trends portend for the coming months and years,” wrote Lander.

“It is also highly unlikely that, even if the inflow of migrants were to diminish considerably in the coming months, the need for services for those already in the DHS and HERRC shelters would drop to zero at the turn of the fiscal year,” he said, referring to the city’s 58 emergency hotels and ‘mega-shelters’ currently under contract to house over 21,000 migrants.

“Therefore, barring a strategic plan at the federal, state and city level, the Comptroller’s Office will assume a continued expense of $1 billion.  It is quite possible this amount will be even higher in FY 2024 if the population continues to grow.”

Adams submitted a desperate $1 billion funding request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency last month, The Post exclusively reported, but the agency told The Post they’re still accessing the application – meaning right now there’s no funding guarantee.

Now, City Hall is worried that the end of the pandemic-related Title 42 immigration policy will restart the relentless crush of immigrants flowing into the Big Apple from the southern border since spring.

Hizzoner slammed the federal government and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday – declaring “no one” is coming to the city’s rescue.

“We have not gotten a dime from anyone. That has to stop. We need help,” an exasperated Adams said during an unrelated press conference at City Hall.

The city is already staring at severe economic headwinds amounting to a $10 billion deficit, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Adams ordered a series of belt tightening measures including agency budget cuts and eliminating vacant city worker positions.

“If the feds don’t pick up that share of the burden, it’s going to be on the back of the city’s budget,” warned Citizens Budget Commission president Andrew Rein.

City Hall did not return an immediate request for comment on the report.

