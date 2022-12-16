ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaker Details Major Camera Improvements Coming To Google Pixel 8 Lineup

Google's latest flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro — were released in October 2022. We also know that these phones largely featured incremental upgrades over the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Among the most noticeable changes to the Pixel 7 lineup included subtle modifications to the design, a newer/faster Tensor G2 processor, better displays, and improvements to the camera software and algorithm — especially in terms of video quality.
37% Of People Didn't Realize Windows 11 Had This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

For over three decades, Microsoft has dominated the software space with various versions of Windows. Microsoft hopes to continue its dominance with the latest iteration of the company's desktop operating system — Windows 11. The newest operating system from the company was released to consumers in October 2021, and came with several feature additions over Windows 11. New features on Windows 11 include a reimagined "Start" Menu, a refreshed Widgets option that replaces the older "Live Tiles" elements, and several gaming-focused improvements lifted from the newest Microsoft Xbox consoles.
How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Digital Photo Frame

When you have an old Android phone, you typically hand it down to a younger relative, sell it, or trade it in somewhere so it won't add to the pile of growing electronic waste around the world. But what if your phone's really ancient and no one wants to use it anymore?
Here's How Much It Cost Elon Musk To Buy The Tesla Brand Name

Tesla is the most valuable car company in the world in 2022 even though it hasn't been in the industry as long as traditional automakers like Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, and Ford. It was officially registered as a company in 2003 by Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard. Back then, it was known as "Tesla Motors." Elon Musk later joined the company in 2004 as its chairman, and he came in with a "master plan" that would revolutionize electric vehicles.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Wireless Mouse

If you have a Samsung phone collecting dust in your drawer, it might be time to turn your old Android phone into something more useful: a wireless mouse for your PC. This isn't just a cool way to upgrade your computer setup, but it's also a cost-saving measure as you don't need to buy a separate mouse. The coolest part is that you can easily control your PC from a distance.
How To Recall A Message In Microsoft Outlook

If you've ever sent an error-packed email before, you're not alone. It's common for people to accidentally email the wrong person, forget to attach a file, or send out a message filled with some typos. Fortunately, Microsoft Outlook gives you the option to recall a sent email and replace it with a revised version or delete it from your recipient's inbox altogether. It's a very handy feature, especially in corporate settings where you want to prevent any potential embarrassment or misunderstanding.
Here's How To Change The Font Style On Your Samsung Galaxy

Over the years, Android has earned a reputation as the mobile operating system if you're looking for customization. While that is true, the way the stock AOSP (Android Open Source Project) handles customization probably won't appeal to most people. Sure, you can change the size of widgets, edit home screen layouts, change fonts, and alter app icons, and much more, and there are third-party apps that streamline all of these alterations. However, where Android truly shines is that it allows manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to add their own flare to the user experience.
