Over the years, Android has earned a reputation as the mobile operating system if you're looking for customization. While that is true, the way the stock AOSP (Android Open Source Project) handles customization probably won't appeal to most people. Sure, you can change the size of widgets, edit home screen layouts, change fonts, and alter app icons, and much more, and there are third-party apps that streamline all of these alterations. However, where Android truly shines is that it allows manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung to add their own flare to the user experience.

1 DAY AGO