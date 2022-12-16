ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fall WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance Sportsmanship Award Recipients Named

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 fall State Tournaments. The recipients of the awards are Pulaski in boys soccer, Wonewoc-Center in girls volleyball, Franklin in boys volleyball, Notre Dame...
Braintrust Central Wisconsin Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, December 18

Braintrust Central Wisconsin Boys Basketball Computer Rankings. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
2022-23 Amherst Falcons Boys Wrestling Schedule

Tournament 12-10-22 8:00AM Amherst Adams-Friendship, Appleton West, Aquinas, Boyceville, Cadott, Campbellsport, Cumberland, DC Everest, Edgar, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Iowa-Grant, Ithaca, Kimberly, Lomira, Marshfield, Milton, Mineral Point, Muskego High School, Northwestern, Oshkosh North, Portage, Prairie du Chien, Random Lake, Reedsburg, Shiocton, Stevens Point (SPASH), Stoughton, Waukesha West, Whitnall, Wisconsin Dells.
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays

MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin

This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin

The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin

The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday

A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brace yourself for a wild week of wintry weather in southern Wisconsin as winter officially begins Wednesday. A burst of light snow moved through overnight and left some slippery spots on the roads early today. Beyond that, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday...
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
Amtrak cancels multiple trains traveling through Wisconsin this week

WISCONSIN — With an intense snow storm expected to drift in later this week, Amtrak canceled multiple schedule trains across the country, including many running through Wisconsin. Amtrak said it canceled its Empire Builder Train 7/27, which runs daily from Chicago to Seattle. The train runs once a day,...
A Wisconsin College Student Crowned The Miss America 2023

The Miss America Pagent has come a long way over the last 100 years. It has become so much more than a competition seemingly solely based on looks in a swimming suit or evening gown. According to the Miss America Website: "This unique program is a year-round opportunity for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities."
