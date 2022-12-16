Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Fall WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance Sportsmanship Award Recipients Named
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 fall State Tournaments. The recipients of the awards are Pulaski in boys soccer, Wonewoc-Center in girls volleyball, Franklin in boys volleyball, Notre Dame...
onfocus.news
Braintrust Central Wisconsin Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, December 18
Braintrust Central Wisconsin Boys Basketball Computer Rankings. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
wissports.net
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
onfocus.news
2022-23 Amherst Falcons Boys Wrestling Schedule
Tournament 12-10-22 8:00AM Amherst Adams-Friendship, Appleton West, Aquinas, Boyceville, Cadott, Campbellsport, Cumberland, DC Everest, Edgar, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Iowa-Grant, Ithaca, Kimberly, Lomira, Marshfield, Milton, Mineral Point, Muskego High School, Northwestern, Oshkosh North, Portage, Prairie du Chien, Random Lake, Reedsburg, Shiocton, Stevens Point (SPASH), Stoughton, Waukesha West, Whitnall, Wisconsin Dells.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays
MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
wisfarmer.com
Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin
The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
drydenwire.com
Round 2: Winter Storm Approaches Wednesday
A potential winter storm will start to affect the Northland Wednesday and continue into late week. There continues to be model differences in the track, strength, and speed of the storm which all affect the amount of snow and strength of winds for the Northland. The threats include: Strong winds,...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
rmef.org
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
nbc15.com
Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brace yourself for a wild week of wintry weather in southern Wisconsin as winter officially begins Wednesday. A burst of light snow moved through overnight and left some slippery spots on the roads early today. Beyond that, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
spectrumnews1.com
Amtrak cancels multiple trains traveling through Wisconsin this week
WISCONSIN — With an intense snow storm expected to drift in later this week, Amtrak canceled multiple schedule trains across the country, including many running through Wisconsin. Amtrak said it canceled its Empire Builder Train 7/27, which runs daily from Chicago to Seattle. The train runs once a day,...
A Wisconsin College Student Crowned The Miss America 2023
The Miss America Pagent has come a long way over the last 100 years. It has become so much more than a competition seemingly solely based on looks in a swimming suit or evening gown. According to the Miss America Website: "This unique program is a year-round opportunity for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable life and career skills, and make a difference in their communities."
