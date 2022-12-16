Read full article on original website
Spokane County residents bring up sidewalk safety concerns
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Who is liable for keeping sidewalks clear and what happens when that is not done? “I fell down and I knew that I needed to get across the street because I was afraid of another vehicle possibly behind that car,” Greg Szabo said. Last Friday, Szabo was hit by a car trying to walk down Monroe. Szabo is blind, was wearing a reflective vest and had his service dog with him at the time. Despite that, he had to choose to walk in the street rather than on the sidewalk, because it wasn’t shoveled. A preventable accident, bringing to light a bigger problem, snow removal. “I felt like if the sidewalks were much more passable for pedestrians and people with disabilities who need it would be a much safer trip,” he said. Aerius Franklin is a disability advocate at Inland NorthWest Disability Experience or INDEx. He has a form of cerebral palsy, where he relies on a motorized wheelchair and public transportation to get anywhere. However, just getting to the bus stop now is a challenge. “I am literally in the middle of the street. And then I have no traction. So I’m either fishtailing out like this, or I’m just spinning out completely,” Franklin said. Some days, he even gets stuck, in someone else’s footprint. “It makes me nervous,” he said. The sidewalks, used by many, but inaccessible to some. Whether they’re on their feet, wheels, or paws. “The dogs will slip. I’ll slip,” Melissa Giles, who walks dogs for a living, said. “Especially this dog with special needs she only has 3 legs so she’s constantly slipping.” “The city should offer a better solution, the county should offer a better solution,” Franklin said. Right now, the city asks all property owners to clear a 36-inch wide path on sidewalks by 9 a.m. the morning after a snowstorm. But from what NonStop Local saw around Spokane that wasn’t the case. So what then? Kirstin Davis with the city said it’s a complaint-based system, if someone files a complaint against a property, that owner will get a reminder in the mail. If they don’t comply, the city will try to send someone out. Then, the third strike is a citation that could run over $100. However, Davis said that doesn’t really happen. “I’d have to check on that. I haven’t heard of any citations,” she said. Now with one man hurt, due in part to a lack of enforcement by the city, Davis said there’s only so much they can do without adequate staffing. “We are enforcing the policy based on the tools that we have. Best practice so far has really been to empower the community to take care of each other,” she said. Policymaker and city council president Breean Beggs puts it back on code enforcement to do their jobs because another accident could make the city liable. “What I’ve noticed over the years is that the city doesn’t devote enough staff, or make it a priority to enforce those laws and that leaves both the city potentially liable and the property owner on those, hopefully rare, but very unfortunate events when people are seriously injured,” Beggs said. Although, it’s unclear yet if any litigation is in the works for Szabo. To be clear, both the property owner and possibly the city could be liable if someone gets hurt because of an unshoveled sidewalk, but several factors play a role. As always, if you are disabled or a senior, there are nonprofits that can help you clear out your sidewalk or driveway. You just have to call 3-1-1.
AG charges Spokane nurse practitioner with $5M in Medicaid fraud
(The Center Square)- A licensed nurse practitioner from Spokane is facing 68 criminal charges after being accused by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office of defrauding Medicaid by $5 million. The state has filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means, 59, and his business, Abilia Healthcare. He now awaits prosecution for 43 counts of making false Medicaid statements, 20 counts of money laundering, two counts of criminal profiteering, first-degree theft and leading organized crime. ...
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
Spokane County Sheriff Denies Allegation of Deputies 'Terrorizing' Homeless Campers
Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels strongly disputes allegations that law enforcement officials are “terrorizing” inhabitants of the state’s largest homeless camp on state land. “This narrative is blatantly false,” he told The Center Square. “Our deputies and officers with the Spokane Police Department are consummate professionals and...
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
Crash blocking I-90 Westbound near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. – I-90 Westbound is partially blocked near the Liberty Lake/ Harvard Road interchange. The right lane and left shoulder are currently blocked. The Washington State Department of Transportation is telling people to expect significant delays and to please slow down. This is a developing story and will...
City of Spokane offering free Christmas Tree pickup
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane’s Solid Waste Collection Department will be offering free curbside Christmas tree pickup for all of its customers starting Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 6. Once your decorations are removed, you can place your Christmas tree at least three feet away...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
I-90 reopened in both directions west of Spokane after Avista repairs downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Both directions of I-90 west of Spokane reopened Sunday morning, after crews with Avista repaired a downed power line. According to the Avista outage map, 32 customers remained without power in the area, although it wasn’t clear if the outages were related. Updated: Dec....
Signs go up at soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies location in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you like cookies and variety, you’ll be excited to know Spokane is one step closer to having Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit in September. Now, signs are officially up at the soon-to-be location on the corner of Lincoln and Division in north Spokane.
I-90 closed in both directions west of Spokane due to downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Avista crews have arrived at the scene of a downed power line that is blocking both directions of I-90 west of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, the estimated time to repair the line and reopen the highway is now 30 minutes. Updated: Dec....
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Last Week in Pullman
PULLMAN - At around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, an "all clear" was issued by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the...
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
Old construction equipment leaks oil into Lake Coeur d’Alene, again
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — In 1990, during the construction of I-90, a piece from a machine accidentally fell into Lake Coeur d’Alene. In 2000, it began leaking oil into the lake. Now, it’s happening again. The Idaho Transportation Department has placed booms, or inflatables, in the...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
‘Severe right off the bat’: Local snowboarder shares detail of Mt. Spokane accident involving employee
MT. SPOKANE, Wash. – After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain. Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
