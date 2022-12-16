ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students, families celebrate MSU fall 2022 graduates

By Shamir Owens
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Originality, dedication, and hard work, are some of the qualities interim President Teresa Woodruff told MSU graduates that they possess to have made it this far in their educational careers.

Friends and loved ones filled the Breslin Center, many of them smiling ear to ear full of pride for their graduates.

Friday’s ceremony highlighted recipients of doctoral, education specialists, and master’s degrees.


“My family is here from all over from India so it’s amazing to have them here. They’re on cloud nine and so am I. I have a job lined up in Michigan as a construction project engineer so I will be joining a company and working with them,” graduate Pranav Desai said.

Something new this year for MSU family, friends, and fellow alum have a chance to honor grads with a personal message to be displayed on stage before the ceremony.

Officials said these can be submitted up until the day of the ceremony.

