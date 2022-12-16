Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
WBOY
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
Metro News
Despite President’s comments from Baker’s introduction, new AD says Gee ‘not happy’ with 5-7 record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia University introduced Wren Baker as the school’s 13th Director of Athletics after the position had been vacant for little more than two weeks. Only a few hours after it announced Baker’s hiring on November 30, West Virginia revealed it would...
WBOY
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
wvsportsnow.com
Manhattan College Denies Playing Part in Jose Perez’s Waiver
Manhattan College released a statement to ESPN on Saturday, responding to the report that they had a play in Jose Perez’s denied wavier. “Manhattan College completed all of the required NCAA transfer forms requested by West Virginia University is a timely manner and did not object to Jose Perez’s waiver application. All further questions should be directed to WVU and the NCAA.”
voiceofmotown.com
Another Former Players Comes Forward About Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Two days ago, a former players for the West Virginia Mountaineers messaged me to share his experience with the team and with head coach Neal Brown in particular. Yesterday, another player – this time a former starter for the Mountaineers – validated what his former...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Second Kent State Transfer
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Moments ago, Montre Miller, a cornerback transfer from Kent State, became the second Golden Flash to commit to the Mountaineers this evening. Miller, who will be going into his sixth-season of eligibility, has totaled 116 tackles and 6 interceptions over the course of his career. His experience is a major need for a Mountaineer defense that struggled mightily in the secondary in 2022.
WTRF
Huggins gives update on Matthews’ injury
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Starter Out for Tonight’s Game
Moments ago, West Virginia University announced that starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not be available for tonight’s game against Buffalo. The news was shared by Jared McDonald of HD Media Sports in the tweet below. Matthews, who is averaging 10.8 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game,...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Martins Ferry City Schools cleared by police, reopening Jan. 4
UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Martins Ferry City Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement Tuesday afternoon that schools will reopen Jan. 4. Schools closed yesterday due to a written threat. Fogle said the Martins Ferry Police Department, with the assistance of the Wheeling Police Department K-9 unit, cleared the campus for re-entry. […]
Gov. Justice appoints Perri Jo DeChristopher as judge for the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County
CHARLESTON, WV – Governor Jim Justice has appointed Perri Jo DeChristopher, of Monongalia County, West Virginia, to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County. She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot following his resignation effective at midnight, December 31, 2022.
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
WTRF
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years
The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.
Comments / 0