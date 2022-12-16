Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
KOCO
Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
4 Shot At Downtown OKC Farmers Market, 1 In Critical Condition
A shooting victim described panic and chaos as gunshots filled a downtown event center. A woman and three other people were shot Sunday inside the Oklahoma City Farmers Public Market. Oklahoma City police have not made an arrest and said they do not have a good description of the shooter.
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
KOCO
OHP investigates after a chase ended in a crash in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers ends in a crash. This ended at Northwest 39th and Meridian in Oklahoma City. OHP says this actually started with a crash earlier in the day Monday, in Edmond. There was a hit-and-run on I-35 near 15th in...
KOCO
Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
KOCO
Norman police catch 19-year-old shooter who left man dead in neighborhood
NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman police have caught the 19-year-old shooter who left a man dead in a Norman neighborhood. The 21-year-old victim was found Sunday afternoon in the Lexington Crossing neighborhood. A witness said he was sitting on the front porch when the street was flooded with police cars.
KOCO
Family, friends of Oklahoma City police officer gather to say final goodbyes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and friends of an Oklahoma City police officer will gather to say their final goodbyes. The funeral services for Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen are Tuesday morning. He died after a medical emergency. His fellow officers said Nguyen was a good man who cared deeply about...
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
Man allegedly robs Oklahoma City Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife's money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested.
KOCO
Oklahoma City fire crews called to several scenes overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews were called to several fire scenes overnight. One of the scenes was a commercial building near the state fairgrounds, just south of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The fire was put out less than 30 minutes after the call came in.
Two arrested in NW OKC assault, robbery case following standoff
The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a nearly two hour standoff following a robbery and assault at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
One person found dead in car in Norman following possible shooting
Breaking news Sunday morning in Norman. One person is dead following a possible shooting in the Lexington Crossing mobile home park.
KOCO
Crimes against children triple this year in Blaine County
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Crimes against children have tripled this year in Blaine County. The sheriff’s office said within the past few months, over a dozen children have been taken into protective custody. With Christmas around the corner, the sheriff’s office is trying to raise money to buy presents for these children.
Geary, OK: Police searching for dangerous suspect after early morning chase
Shortly after four this morning Geary Police say they attempted to stop a 2019 Mercedes for speeding and entered into a pursuit increasing speeds over 100 miles per hour driving into the rural town of Geary.
KOCO
Homeless encampment in Norman to be cleared out at request of ODOT
NORMAN, Okla. — A homeless encampment in Norman is set to be cleared out at the request of transportation officials. The deadline to leave is just days before dangerous winter weather is moving in. KOCO 5 looked into the reason the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for this. "So...
KOCO
Suspect in armed robbery arrested after driving stolen car to home in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after driving a stolen car to a home in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, a suspect went into a store near 23rd Street and Drexel Boulevard and bought a cell phone. When the suspect bought the phone, he gave the store his personal information, including his address.
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening People Experiencing Homelessness With Homemade Bombs
A metro man accused of targeting people experiencing homelessness was arrested after he was allegedly found to be making bombs inside his place of employment. “I’m glad he's off the street, he had some kind of vendetta against homeless people,” a man who claimed he recently had a terrifying run in with the accused said.
KOCO
OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
