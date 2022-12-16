ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after breaking into Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. — A man was arrested after breaking into a Braum’s drive-thru window in Del City. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Del City police received a call of a disturbance of a man acting suspiciously in the Braum’s drive-thru. According to police, they said the suspect was first seen acting strangely, trying to jump into vehicles going through the Braum’s drive-thru line on Southeast 43rd Street.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City fire crews called to several scenes overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews were called to several fire scenes overnight. One of the scenes was a commercial building near the state fairgrounds, just south of Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The fire was put out less than 30 minutes after the call came in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Crimes against children triple this year in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Crimes against children have tripled this year in Blaine County. The sheriff’s office said within the past few months, over a dozen children have been taken into protective custody. With Christmas around the corner, the sheriff’s office is trying to raise money to buy presents for these children.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Homeless encampment in Norman to be cleared out at request of ODOT

NORMAN, Okla. — A homeless encampment in Norman is set to be cleared out at the request of transportation officials. The deadline to leave is just days before dangerous winter weather is moving in. KOCO 5 looked into the reason the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for this. "So...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy