Leelanau County, MI

‘Best of the Blotter’ Highlights Absurd 911 Calls in Leelanau County

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
 4 days ago

If there’s one thing we can all appreciate, it’s the hard work of our 911 dispatchers.

If there are two things we can appreciate, the other is having a sense of humor when people call in for things that aren’t really an emergency.

That’s the premise behind a new project, and the Leelanau Enterprise has truly taken it to the next level. They’ve published a book of calls made to central dispatch. It’s known as the daily police blotter, and the best of the best are in the new book called the “Best of the Blotter”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igADn_0jlRy3LA00

Here’s a few highlights: the section all about animals which includes a call to 911 about a dead raccoon in the road, with a happy birthday balloon tied to its leg.

There’s an entire section on “Hanky Panky” with back to back calls about people in the buff, naked at different beaches in the county at the same time.

Someone called 911 when they got dental floss stuck in their teeth and a group of six drunk men chasing raccoons near Northport. No word if they had that happy birthday balloon with them.

The collection of entertaining calls made to dispatch also includes those who called police to report people dancing in their driveway, a missing bag of walnuts, or the guy who’s throwing pizza across the room. These so-called “emergencies” represent the best of the best. Editors say there’s plenty of content for future volumes.

Amy Hubbell compiled the list. “There’s a mother who, each week, takes a screenshot of her favorite, and texts it to her daughter who lives across the country. And says that’s her way of staying connected. Which is pretty cool I think.”

In all serious, the non-emergency calls can be a burden to dispatchers everywhere. But for the those who appreciate the lighter side, the “Best of the Blotter” sells for $10 from the Leelanau Enterprise.

You can find more details here.

