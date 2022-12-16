ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Snowmobile Racers Set Sights on Traverse City for Inaugural Turtle Creek Casino 250

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Northern Michigan is about to get another major event for the winter season: and this one is high energy and high octane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2Yd6_0jlRxmkH00

The Midwest International Racing Association is teaming up with the Grand Traverse Resort to bring in the Turtle Creek Casino 250.

Stephen Town is from Traverse City and races with Town Brothers Racing. “I know there’s a ton of snowmobile enthusiasts in town so it’s really exciting to bring this event here this winter,” he says.

The event on the last weekend in January will bring in riders and spectators for two days of high speed racing. “There’s a format on Saturday that’s a lot of short sprint races. Between 5-7 laps. You’ll line up 10-12 sleds out here and it’s an all-out sprint for that short amount of time,” Town says. They’ll have 20 different classes of high intensity quick races; plus races for the littlest kids, and a Junior Class staring at age 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co8sg_0jlRxmkH00
Photo Courtesy of Stephen Town

Day two of racing brings the main event. Karl Schwartz with the Midwest International Racing Association says, “It will be a NASCAR-style event with snowmobiles. We’ll actually qualify for starting position. There will be pit stops, there will be pit crews. Instead of a pace car there will be a pace sled pacing the field. It’s really exciting racing. We actually have electronic scoring just like NASCAR does. True driver radio communications just like NASCAR does.”

Town adds, “It’s about a two-hour race and similar to a NASCAR format. Where once the sleds start the race they keep racing until it’s done. So you come in, you get to watch quick pit stops that take 15 seconds to fill the sleds with gas and change the skis. And swap a rider and get right back out there.”

In all, it’s A 250-mile race, 500 laps. “We’re going to be hitting speeds of 90 mph on these sleds. So that’s going to be really cool to see,” Town says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ck5jC_0jlRxmkH00
Photo Courtesy of Stephen Town

Right now, the site is just a grassy field on property owned by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, next the Meijer store off of M-72 in Acme Township. But after a million gallons of water turns to ice they’ll be ready for this two-day event on a newly built ice track. “Between now (and January) what’s behind us in this grassy field will transform into an ice oval race facility. Somewhere in the neighborhood of a million gallons of water will go down to create an ice oval,” Schwartz says.

They’re already expecting the race to bring in hundreds of riders and crew members. “We’ll have probably 250 entries in the variety of classes we offer. On Sunday our main event we limit to 32 starters. And each one of those pro-Enduro teams will bring a crew of 5-10 people” Schwartz adds.

The economic impact could extend to thousands more just here to watch it all go down. Schwartz says, “We’ll bring 500 hotel rooms here. We’ll bring people buying gas and food and all kinds of other activities in the area. So we’ll bring a lot of folks here, hopefully we’ll have 2,000 spectators.”

The Midwest International Racing Association holds similar racing events in Gaylord and the Alpena areas, but they say they’re happy to be coming to Traverse City. “Our opportunity to come to the west side of Michigan just was a natural fit for MIRA,” Schwartz says.

Town’s team plans to be racing, and they’re glad to have the chance to do it in their backyard. “This is the first winter we actually get to bring a race to our hometown. So we’re really excited.”

For more information about the race, click here.

And for more information on Turtle Creek, the Grand Traverse Resort or accommodations, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

New snowmobile race coming to Northern Michigan

ACME TOWNSHIP, MI – A new snowmobile race is coming to Grand Traverse County in January, organizers announced. Expect speeds of up to 90 mph as snowmobiles zip and zoom around an icy oval track during the Turtle Creek Casino 250 on Jan. 28-29 at the Grand Traverse Town Center in Acme Township.
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI
9&10 News

Meet Geno and Enzo, Our Livestock Guard Dogs

Meet Geno and Enzo, the newest NanBop Farms employees. They might be cute, but they will have a serious job when they’re done with training: protecting the NanBop chickens from ground and aerial predators. Geno and Enzo are in training to be working dogs in the tradition of other...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
traverseticker.com

The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways

Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Montmorency Co. Man Wins $300,000, Decides to Save It

One anonymous lottery player in Montmorency County won $300,000. The 30-year-old player bought his winning ticket at Murphy USA in Gaylord. “I don’t play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there,” said the player. “I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I’d won, I was shocked!”
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Plan Approved by DDA for the Future of Downtown Traverse City

The final report from Moving Downtown Forward, the name of a process designed to identify and clarify priorities and improvements for downtown Traverse City, as well as an organizational and funding structure that is best equipped to meet the needs of downtown and the region into the future, was approved by the DDA Board of Directors at their Dec. 16 meeting.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Bay Theatre Ready to Welcome Crowds Back to Suttons Bay

After months of work and hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in improvements, a Northern Michigan movie theater is getting ready for its grand reopening. The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay has been closed for renovations, but now they’re ready to raise the curtain this weekend. They’ve gone through...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy