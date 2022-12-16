Read full article on original website
Arp, Paddock add to City Council discourse on Mayor Henry arrest footage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl gave his thoughts on the Mayor Tom Henry arrest footage Monday, other councilmembers have also weighed in. On Tuesday, City Council President Jason Arp and Councilman Geoff Paddock each provided statements giving their thoughts on the footage:
Councilman Russ Jehl wants 3rd party on body cam footage to avoid “embarrassing” Mayor Henry
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City Council members have slowly been giving their reaction to the footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest. On Monday, Russ Jehl shared his thoughts with WANE 15. “My reaction was you hear the officer walk away, confer with themselves, talk about being intimidated, talk...
Allen County prosecutor receives Sagamore of the Wabash award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a retirement party for Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office presented Richards with the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award. The award is the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow and is usually given to those who...
15 Finds Out: Fort Wayne bars share ban lists to keep customers, staff safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six bars in Fort Wayne are banning together to keep their customers and employees safe. They all have a new ID scanning system that can share ban lists to stop problem people from bar hopping and causing trouble at another bar. “We want to...
Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
Narcan cutting overdose deaths in Fort Wayne, over 80 doses given freely every week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Opioids have been an issue in the United States, Indiana, and Fort Wayne. In fact, last year Fort Wayne set a record for most overdose deaths in the city with 173. This year the city has helped combat the issue by giving out free...
Court docs: Man attacks grandma, tries to rob her at Glenbrook Mall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First came the attack. He’s accused of throwing the woman to the ground and putting her in a chokehold. Then came the threats. He had a gun, he’s accused of saying, and he’d kill her if she did anything. That’s the...
‘Found another guy’s name in her phone’: Jealous boyfriend faces kidnapping, battery charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When police asked the boyfriend if anything turned physical that day, he calmly said, “Yeah, kissing.”. What he didn’t mention was how he allegedly strangled his girlfriend multiple times after kidnapping her at gunpoint, driving her across county lines, and threatening to kill her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
The Salvation Army begins Angel Tree fulfillment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The holiday season draws two big initiatives out of The Salvation Army. While the Red Kettle campaign and its bell ringers is hard to miss, the second campaign can fly under the radar, or rather, under the tree. It’s called ‘Angel Tree,’ and it...
Grieving mother who punched bailiff pleads guilty to lesser charge in Allen Superior Court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When she punched the bailiff, she couldn’t even remember how it happened. That’s what Ana Maria Gomez Nolasco told Magistrate Sam Keirns Monday morning when she agreed to a plea deal on a charge for battery to a public safety official and resisting arrest.
Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
Man who sought to buy child bride pleads guilty, sentencing set for January
Attorney calls for better cultural education for immigrants. While the accused child molester was sitting “in the box ” at the Allen County Courthouse and ready to take a plea, the Allen County magistrate wasn’t convinced he understood what he was admitting. “There’s no way he said...
Police: A jilted woman, a robbery, a shooting and now charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They used a key the woman provided them. Three masked men entered the apartment on Reed Road while the woman, who had previously been booted out by her ex-roommates who lived there, waited in a car outside. One man had an AK-47 while another...
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible in the morning. Temperatures then...
Philharmonic musicians host free holiday concert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association put on a holiday spectacular Saturday evening. This comes after the cancellation of the Holiday Pops concerts by Philharmonic management. The concert was free to the public on a first come first serve basis. The performance featured...
Police: 1 dead in Mercer County crash after car runs stop sign
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 6:28 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash at the intersection of Rice and Oregon roads in Center Township. Police conducted an investigation, which revealed that...
Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
