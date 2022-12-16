ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Arp, Paddock add to City Council discourse on Mayor Henry arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl gave his thoughts on the Mayor Tom Henry arrest footage Monday, other councilmembers have also weighed in. On Tuesday, City Council President Jason Arp and Councilman Geoff Paddock each provided statements giving their thoughts on the footage:
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County prosecutor receives Sagamore of the Wabash award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During a retirement party for Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Office presented Richards with the distinguished Sagamore of the Wabash award. The award is the highest honor an Indiana governor can bestow and is usually given to those who...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne author writes book on every park in the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Found another guy’s name in her phone’: Jealous boyfriend faces kidnapping, battery charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When police asked the boyfriend if anything turned physical that day, he calmly said, “Yeah, kissing.”. What he didn’t mention was how he allegedly strangled his girlfriend multiple times after kidnapping her at gunpoint, driving her across county lines, and threatening to kill her, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

The Salvation Army begins Angel Tree fulfillment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The holiday season draws two big initiatives out of The Salvation Army. While the Red Kettle campaign and its bell ringers is hard to miss, the second campaign can fly under the radar, or rather, under the tree. It’s called ‘Angel Tree,’ and it...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mobile home explodes in Angola, officer hurt by flying debris

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A mobile home exploded in Angola after a driver, suspected of OWI, crashed into the residence and a gas meter connected to the residence Sunday afternoon. Angola Fire and Police departments responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to a police report.
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

Police: A jilted woman, a robbery, a shooting and now charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They used a key the woman provided them. Three masked men entered the apartment on Reed Road while the woman, who had previously been booted out by her ex-roommates who lived there, waited in a car outside. One man had an AK-47 while another...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible in the morning. Temperatures then...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Philharmonic musicians host free holiday concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association put on a holiday spectacular Saturday evening. This comes after the cancellation of the Holiday Pops concerts by Philharmonic management. The concert was free to the public on a first come first serve basis. The performance featured...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: 1 dead in Mercer County crash after car runs stop sign

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County Monday morning, according to police. At approximately 6:28 a.m., authorities received a call regarding a crash at the intersection of Rice and Oregon roads in Center Township. Police conducted an investigation, which revealed that...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

