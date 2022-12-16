FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When a Fort Wayne author found out the city has 87 parks, the realization inspired his latest book. Joshua Schipper is the 22-year-old author of a series titled “Crossroads of History”. For his second book, “Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks”, he researched the stories behind all the parks that residents know and love, as well as some that are hidden in plain sight.

